Thousands Of Pilgrims Witness Cardinal Clemente Open World Youth Day With Mass In Lisbon

By Chris King • 02 August 2023 • 0:43

Image of Pope Francis. Credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com

THE 37th World Youth Day got underway with Mass celebrated by the Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon this Tuesday, August 1.

Hundreds of thousands of young people enjoyed their first opportunity to share their journey of faith during today’s event. Live music played late into the evening as the inaugural day came to a close, as reported by vaticannews.va.

Pilgrims from all corners of the globe congregated in Lisbon’s Edward VII Park to witness the opening Mass being given by Cardinal Manuel Clemente.

Cardinal Manuel Clemente gave the opening Mass

After travelling to participate in this incredible event, pilgrims joined together in a poignant opportunity for music, laughter, and of course, prayer as they celebrated the start of World Youth Day.

‘Bemvindos!’ (welcome), proclaimed the Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon as he started the Mass, warmly welcoming the attendees. This year’s theme is ‘Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon’, around which he centred his homily.

Offering a warm embrace to all those gathered, he continued: ‘Lisbon welcomes you wholeheartedly, and so do all the other lands in Portugal where you have been, or will be’.

Cardinal Clemente emphasised that all those who made the pilgrimage to Portugal were on a journey. Such journeys can be important he insisted, despite obstacles that might have made their trip more challenging.

Each day presents a new segment he pointed out, likening their trips to the journeys of life, including the distance, connection or the expenses incurred in reaching the destination.

Pope Francis will arrive in Portugal on Wednesday 2

Pope Francis will travel to Portugal this Wednesday 2 to participate in the World Youth Day celebrations until Sunday 6. During his visit, he will hold meetings with young people from all over the world and dedicate a day to praying for world peace in the sanctuary of Fatima.

The pontiff will leave Rome at 7:50 am local time to begin his 42nd international trip. This will be his second visit to Portugal after the previous one in 2017, during which he will have eleven interventions, including speeches, homilies and protocol greetings.