UK government contemplates a lighter shade of green

By Linda Hall • 02 August 2023 • 10:25

KEMI BADENOCH: Business secretary said electric vehicle directives could hinder investment Photo credit: UK Government

BRITAIN’S Business secretary Kemi Badenoch has suggested that electric vehicle directives could hinder UK investment and even result in job losses.

According to reports in the UK media, Badenoch has passed on “major concerns” to her colleagues in the Cabinet regarding plans to fine manufacturers who fail to meet electric vehicle production quotas.

This has been interpreted in some quarters as a sign that the government could be wavering on another of its green pledges.

The Business secretary was referring to industry disquiet regarding a rule which comes into effect in January and obliges manufacturers to ensure that at least 22 per cent of new sales in Britain are emissions-free models, increasing each year to reach 80 per cent by 2030.

Manufacturers will be fined £15,000 (€17,431) for every polluting car they sell over the limit, unless they are able to buy extra allowances from other companies.

“If major car companies employing thousands of people are saying that there’s a problem, then it’s her job to look at ways to ease that problem,” a Badenoch spokesperson told Politico magazine.

The zero-emissions vehicle mandate is included in rules to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles as the government strives to make the UK a net zero carbon emitter by 2050.

Tim Slatter, chair of Ford UK told Politico that his firm’s plans to sell nine EV models in Britain by 2025 “will be met with more difficulty” unless the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate is refined.

As it stood, the mandate “posed a threat” to Ford’s business and investment plans, he warned. Meanwhile, Toyota has described the proposed production deadline as “challenging.”

The UK ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is due in 2030 despite widespread concerns that Britain does not have sufficient infrastructure and capacity for the growth of electric vehicles.

“These are not the only manufacturers who have expressed worries and Kemi has been raising their concerns with colleagues in the Cabinet,” the same spokesperson told Politico.