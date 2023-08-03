A Pro-European Party Seeks To Counter Finland’s Far Right

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 19:28

Credit: Karavanov_Lev/Shutterstock.com

Volt, a Pro-European political party making waves across Europe, is seeking recognition in Finland, but is Finland ready for a new face in European politics?

Volt is aiming to gain recognition by securing 5,000 supporter cards and eventually field candidates in the European elections. Will Volt’s vision of a unified, borderless Europe resonate with the Finnish people, asks BNN, Thursday, August 3.

Volt’s Vision For A United Europe

Established as a response to Britain’s exit from the EU, Volt has emerged as the first pan-European party with operations in 30 European countries. Jani Laiho, the Chairman of Volt, joined the party to counter the rise of far-right ideologies and stress the importance of European unity.

The party advocates for policies that prioritize economic prosperity, social equality, environmental sustainability, and robust economic collaboration within the EU. With representation in the European Parliament, Bulgarian Parliament, and Dutch Senate, Volt aims to further its influence in Finland’s political landscape.

In Finland, Volt aims to position itself as the most pro-European Union party, pushing for a European federation similar to the United States. While other pro-European parties exist, Volt takes it a step further by advocating for open borders and ultimately eradicating them, believing this will foster greater economic interaction and free movement of people within the EU.

Volt Expects A Tough Battle With The Far Right

Aligned with the centre-left and espousing unconditional liberalism, Volt focuses on promoting equal opportunities, gender equality, and combating climate change as urgent priorities.

Laiho predicts that Volt’s politics may appeal to left-wing parties, the National Coalition Party, the Centre Party, and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland, while doubting its resonance with the extreme right or left.

However, as the party seeks to transcend traditional political divisions and embrace a broader, pan-European approach, the question remains: will Volt’s vision find fertile ground in Finland’s political landscape and unite the Finnish people in embracing a more interconnected Europe?

In a time of political disunity, the rise of far-right ideologies, and global challenges like climate change, Volt offers a distinctive and ambitious vision for Europe.