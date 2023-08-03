Hollywood Strike Impacts Spanish Film Industry

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 14:35

Hollywood. Credit: Gnaphron/Creative Commons Attribution-share Alike 2.0

As the strike by screenwriters and actors in the US film industry continues, its far-reaching consequences are now being felt in Spain.

Four major film shoots in Spain have ground to a halt, causing significant financial losses for Spanish producers. The postponement of these shoots has disrupted pre-production, with no clear indication of the full economic impact, writes Nuis Diario, Thursday, August 3.

Carlos Rosado, president of the Spain Film Commission, has warned that the longer the strike persists, the more severe and costly the ramifications could become.

Spain: A Popular Location For Film Makers

The Hollywood strike is beginning to highlight the increasing ties between the American film industry and Spain. With more films being shot on Spanish soil, the strike’s repercussions are extending beyond just the postponed projects.

Reportedly the entire film exploitation chain is at risk, and it is unclear how this may affect prestigious events like film festivals or film releases aimed at next year’s awards season. On the flip side, the strike is leading some productions that were meant for other locations to consider relocating to Spain.

Huge Impact On Series Productions

While the strike’s impact on films can be challenging, the situation appears even more serious for series productions. Replacing actors may be possible, but the absence of scriptwriters and creators is crippling for series development.

The Association of Spanish international audio-visual production companies (PROFILM) estimates that nine projects will be delayed, involving a substantial investment of around €220 million in Spain. All of this hangs in the balance pending the outcome of negotiations between the Screenwriters Guild of the United States (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

This historic strike has brought together American actors and screenwriters in a united front after both sectors failed to secure renewed collective bargaining agreements with the AMPTP.

Their demands for improved working conditions reflect the evolving landscape of the film industry, which has been transformed by streaming content and artificial intelligence in recent years. However, the strike’s duration and resolution remain uncertain, which is having serious implications for the international film and television community.

As the Hollywood strike continues, Spain finds itself in a delicate situation with significant financial stakes and an uncertain future for its film industry. The repercussions of the postponed shoots are already evident, and the longer the strike persists, the more severe the impact on Spain’s economy and its status as a film production hub.