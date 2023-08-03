Iron Maiden Drummer In Serious Health Scare

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 18:29

Nicko McBrain outside his drum shop. Credit: Nicko McBrain's Drum One/Facebook.com

The drummer of one of the world’s most famous rock bands, Iron Maiden, has broken his silence after he suffered a serious health issue earlier this year.

Seventy-one-year-old, Nicko McBrain, who has been Iron Maiden‘s drummer for over 40 years, has revealed today, August 3, that he suffered a stroke in January of this year, which left him partially paralysed.

The London-born drummer took to social media to tell fans the news. despite the setback, McBrain appeared to be as cheerful as ever: ‘Hello Boys and Girls, I hope this message finds you all well!

‘The reason I’m writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA. It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course, I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70 per cent recovered.

‘After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour. I feel it’s important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100 per fitness. I’m not there yet but by the grace of God, I’m getting better and stronger as the weeks go by.’

He went on to thank the band’s loyal fans: ‘Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing.’

Well, that’s it from me. God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time.’

Despite the setback, McBrain managed to fulfil his duties in Iron Maiden’s recent tour of Europe.