Malaga: Two Dead As Car Plummets Into Ravine

By Lisa Zeffertt • 03 August 2023 • 10:55

Image of Guardia Civil traffic officers. Credit: Juan Carlos L.Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

Two men died on Wednesday night, August 2, in a traffic accident in Cañete la Real in Malaga, when their car veered off the road and plummeted down a ravine, according to Andalusian emergency services on Thursday.

Car Plummets into Ravine

Emergency services were notified of the accident at 10:40 pm by a witness who saw the car driving off the A-367, on the Campillos road and dropping into the ravine, near the Cuevas del Becerro pass.

The witness who reported the accident told emergency services that two people were trapped inside the vehicle and the Guardia Civil, local police, and Fire department were dispatched to respond to the emergency, however, the rescued men later died of their injuries.

Motorcycle Collision on Wednesday

Another traffic accident occurred on Wednesday, August 2, at 9:30 am, when a motorcycle collided with a car on the A-7 Mediterranean Highway near the Costa del Sol Hospital, causing up to 10 kilometres of traffic jams. Witnesses say that the motorcyclist was injured.

Five People Die Every Day From Traffic Accidents

Every summer, the number of accidents and fatalities on the road increase. With many people travelling by car, excessive heat, fatigue, speeding and distractions, the number of risks for driving in Summer increases. Most accidents in summer occur in Catalunya, Andalusia, Valencia and Castilla y León, according to insurance company, Línea Directa.

In the summer of 2023, an estimated 95 million long-distance road trips will take place as most Spaniards will choose to holiday within Spain, this represents a 1,75 per cent increase on the figures from the previous year.

Data reveals that around five people die every day on Spanish roads in the summer, a rate that is 20.5 per cent higher than in other periods of the year. In the last ten years, 230,000 accidents were recorded, of which 165,000 occurred in summer, resulting in a total of 3,300 deaths and 234,000 injuries.

Running off the road is the most common type of accident during the summer, and drivers between the ages of 18 and 29 are the demographic that represents the highest risks of accidents and fatalities in the summer.

Why Are There More Accidents in Summer?

In an effort to understand the increase in accidents in the summer, Línea Directa carried out an investigation into the habits of Spanish drivers. The results reveal that 54 per cent of drivers exceed the speed limits, and 61 per cent do not take breaks on long car journeys, as recommended by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

In addition, driving under the influence of alcohol and drowsiness are also more prevalent in the summer. 23 per cent of those surveyed admit to consuming alcohol during summer drives, while 25 per cent eat heavy meals, which causes fatigue and drowsiness at the wheel.