New Runway At Dublin Airport Could Be Closed Down

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 11:04

Dublin Airport. Credit: Dublin Airport/Facebook.com

The year-old €320 million northern runway at Dublin Airport is facing the threat of closure following residents’ complaints and a contravention of planning laws.

Following months of complaints from local residents, Fingal County Council issued an enforcement order for noise against the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) on Tuesday, August 1, regarding noise levels at night since the new runway opened in August 2022, according to the Irish Mirror.

The airport’s CEO, Kenny Jacobs, expressed strong dissatisfaction with Fingal County Council’s decision regarding the runway closure.

Jacobs criticized the council’s six-week deadline, stating that it would result in a significant reduction in flight operations on the airport’s two runways during the crucial 11 pm to 7 am time frame.

The contentious issue revolves around the number of flights permitted to operate on Dublin Airport’s two runways during the night-time hours. With the opening of the North runway, Fingal County Council imposed a strict six-week deadline for limiting flights between 11 pm and 7 am.

Dublin Airport CEO Critical Of Council’s Decision

Jacobs has been vocal in his criticism, asserting that this move will result in a reduced capacity of flights compared to the time when the airport had only one runway. According to Jacobs, this decision appears illogical and does not align with the needs of the travelling public.

In his scathing comments, Jacobs likened the proposed restrictions to a situation where Croke Park, the famous stadium in Dublin, would expand its seating capacity to 100,000 but arbitrarily cap it at 50,000 during events.

He emphasized the lack of sensibility in such a measure and emphasized that the travelling public deserves a more reasonable approach to ensure efficient and convenient flight operations.

Dublin Airport Deadline Looms

The CEO’s accusations have sparked a heated debate between Dublin Airport Authority and Fingal County Council, with each side presenting their arguments. While the Council maintains that the decision is essential to address noise concerns and mitigate the impact on nearby communities.

Meanwhile, Jacobs and the airport authority assert that it will hamper operational efficiency and potentially lead to a decline in air traffic.

As the deadline approaches, tensions are running high, and both parties continue to stand their ground. The outcome of this disagreement will significantly impact flight operations at Dublin Airport and have wider implications for travellers and airlines.

With all eyes on Fingal County Council’s decision, the future of Dublin Airport’s runways and the ease of travel for passengers hang in the balance.