One Dead in Valladolid Gas Explosion

By Lisa Zeffertt • 03 August 2023 • 9:02

IMAGE - Valladolid Town Hall / Twitter

LATE Tuesday night, August 1, a gas explosion in Valladolid resulted in one death and 12 injured. Search and rescue operations were carried out to evacuate the residents. On Wednesday, August 2, authorities state that two remain in serious condition.

Gas Explosion Sparks Fire

At 10:45 pm on Tuesday night, a flurry of panicked calls were made to the Police to report an explosion. A four-storey building on Calle Goya was rocked by a gas explosion at around 10:45 pm. The explosion was so intense that the facade on two floors collapsed, and a large fire broke out, destroying the building’s bottom part and first floor.

Firefighters leapt to action and arrived at around 11:00 pm to battle the flames that were engulfing the building and evacuate the residents of the building. Rescue efforts were hindered by the repair shop located on the ground floor of the building, which had eight vehicles and a motorcycle, exacerbating the effects of the explosion and fires.

One Dead and 12 Injured

In total, 9 people were evacuated, while others were able to leave by their own means. 11 were swiftly taken to nearby hospitals, the University Clinic Hospital and the Río Hortega Hospital. One has already been discharged and others remain under treatment for smoke inhalation, which has exacerbated pre-existing respiratory issues.

However, one woman was not so fortunate, and the lifeless body of a 53-year-old female resident was recovered at 5:20 am, on August 2. It is possible that the gas leak and explosion originated from the home of the deceased.

Fortunately, no children were harmed in the explosion. Due to the summer holidays, many of the 20 residents of the building were away, including families with children.

There was similar cases recently involving gas explosions. On July 14, a gas leak sparked a fire in the La Peña neighbourhood of Bilbao, and five people suffered from smoke inhalation.

On Thursday, August 3, authorities have begun to inspect and secure the building and initiate clean-up operations at 32 Calle Goya. Firefighters have indicated that it is not yet possible to determine whether it was natural gas or canisters, which were also used by local residents. The building itself is from the 70s and had passed the last regulatory Technical Building Inspection (ITE), with an inspection scheduled for next year, 2024.