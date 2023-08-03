Spanish Weddings: What You Need To Know

By Lisa Zeffertt • 03 August 2023 • 9:39

IMAGE - Luis Tosta / Unsplash

SUMMER is the wedding season, and perhaps you’ve been invited to a Spanish wedding, and you’re faced with a dilemma, how much money should you give as a gift to the happy couple?

Spain is one of the most expensive countries to get married, along with the United Kingdom and Italy, and weddings are often an elaborate affair with 200 to 300 guests. The average wedding costs around €21,000, compared to countries such as Portugal, France or Canada, where an average wedding costs around €16,000.

The hefty cost of a Spanish wedding reflects the importance of this event as a significant milestone in the journey of life. The wedding industry is a hugely profitable industry, and the demand for wedding planners does not show any signs of ceasing.

What to Give as a Wedding Gift?

In Spain, money is a typical wedding gift. In fact, some wedding invitations will include a bank account where friends and family can make a transfer, the preferred gift of 47 per cent of those surveyed. 38.4 per cent prefer to make a wedding list and 11.4 per cent prepare a wedding list but use that money for their honeymoon.

Traditionally, wedding gifts for the couple’s home were the preferred gift. However, nowadays, most couples live together before marriage and have everything they need, making a financial contribution a more useful gift.

Many guests report feeling pressured to give a generous quantity to reflect the high expense of the wedding itself. The sum should be a reflection of the personal relationship between the guest and the couple or their family. Many people believe that you should cover the cost of your meal, between 80 and 150 euros per head.

On average, guests in Spain usually give around 260 euros each, the amount is higher if the guest has a closer relationship with the couple.

When to Decline

Of course, not everyone can afford to give the gift that the happy couple deserve and choose to decline the wedding invitation, in these cases, it is recommended to be honest and explain the circumstances to the couple. As weddings are popular in certain seasons of the year, many people face the dilemma of being invited to several weddings, which can be expensive for the guests. In these situations, many guests choose to attend only the weddings of those they share a close relationship with.

What to Wear

Spanish Weddings are an extravagant affair, it is customary to buy a new outfit to attend the wedding and not commit the faux pas of wearing the same dress to two different weddings if you’re a woman. There are also day and night weddings with different dress codes. A general rule is that short dresses are preferred for day weddings and long dresses for night weddings. Hair accessories are a popular choice for women, with many women wearing “tocados”, otherwise known as “fascinators”.

Prepare For an All Nighter

Spanish weddings at night will finish when the sun comes up. Church ceremonies are often held at around 6 or 7 pm, the late starts ensure that temperatures are usually a little cooler for the festivities.

And finally, the most important advice for attending a Spanish wedding is to enjoy yourself!