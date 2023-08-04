2 Metre Snake Discovered in Toilet

By Lisa Zeffertt • 04 August 2023 • 12:38

IMAGE - Montpellier Snake / Wikipedia

A 2.5-metre-long snake was discovered on Thursday, August 3, in Almeria by a family in Pujaire in their toilet. Like the stuff of nightmares, a family spent 24 hours in panic after they discovered a snake in their bathroom, battling to remove the snake from the toilet.

Julia Callejón, who returned from a trip to Malaga, went to the bathroom and upon lifting the toilet lid, discovered the reptile in the toilet bowl. “It wrapped around the bowl six or several times”, she explained, “I grew up in Cabo de Gata and have seen snakes, but brown ones, smaller than this one, I’ve never seen something like that”.

Callejón contacted her family and neighbours for help, but no one was able to extract the snake. She called 112 but was told that no one would be able to respond until the afternoon, and when the Environment technician went to assist, the snake had escaped.

It was not until Friday afternoon, August 3, around eight o’clock, that the situation was finally resolved, putting an end to over 24 hours of panic and anguish. Two Guardia Civil and the Environment technician were able to remove the snake, “They took her alive and undamaged, coiled around a metal pole.”

Callejón was frustrated at the lack of protocol for dealing with such situations and was incredibly concerned about the safety of her 9-month-old child.

The family speculated that the snake had entered through the sewerage system, as they live in the countryside. The Montpellier snake is a common reptile in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. It is a venomous opisthognathous that is not dangerous to humans. However, it is an aggressive and active snake that feeds on small mammals such as birds and rabbits. When threatened or cornered, it may raise its head like a cobra, hissing loudly before ultimately attacking and biting in self-defence.

The venom of the snake is not highly toxic and bites have to be treated with antibiotics and do not imply any serious risk.