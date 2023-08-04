By Jo Pugh • 04 August 2023 • 13:10

Different colour schemes can be applied. Credit: Alicante City Council

THE balconies and arches of the town hall in Alicante are now lit up at night, as well as the plaza where it is located.

The area joins those which are already illuminated in the evenings, including the central market, the castle of Santa Barbara and the Plaza de Los Luceros.

The city council has invested €207,000 in the renovation of the lighting in the town hall, consisting of the installation of 178 LED projectors that allow the creation of different colour sequences for days of special commemoration in the city, as is already done with the central market, Luceros and the castle.

The new lighting has adjustable LED equipment, which improves energy efficiency, reinforces the light in the square to give it greater prominence, and enhances the balconies and arches of the town hall.

This action is included in the comprehensive renovation project for the public lighting in the old town and Raval Roig, through which the sodium vapour discharge lamps have been replaced by new LED-type ones.

This represents a saving of 50 per cent on electric consumption for lighting.

A total of 516 new light bulbs have been installed, 155 of the LED type in the Santa Cruz district, and 361 in the cast-iron lamps in the rest of the old town.

“The start-up of this project is a double satisfaction”, explained the mayor, Luis Barcala on Thursday, August 3.

“On the one hand, we give continuity to the continuous improvement of energy efficiency and reduction of the electricity bill in the renewal of public lighting, and on the other, we add a place as emblematic as the Plaza to the list of buildings with ornamental lighting, while reinforcing the charm and tourist potential of the nerve centre of the city”.

The total cost of the project, including the plaza, amounted to €575,000.

The energy efficiency improvement project in the old town and Raval Roig gives continuity to the Alicante Sustainable Energy Action Plan, which has involved the investment of more than €8 million in the last five years to reduce the electricity bill by more than 50 per cent, in addition to reducing CO2 emissions and light pollution.