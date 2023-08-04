Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2023 • 9:42

IKER CASILLAS: The footballer in his Real Madrid days Photo credit: CC/JanSOLO

Nicely played Casillas World, founded eight years ago by Iker Casillas, former goalkeeper for both Real Madrid and Spain’s national side, earned €350,287 euros in 2022, 88 per cent more than in 2022. The company, based in the leafy Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon, handles the footballer’s image rights.

Fuelled up ASDA became Britain’s first retailer to publish diesel and petrol prices charged at its local forecourts online after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the chain’s fuel prices had tripled since before the pandemic. The sector had increased these to unnecessarily high levels, the CMA said.

New face SARAH BREEDEN was named the Bank of England’s deputy governor and will also serve on the Monetary Policy and the Financial Policy committees. A senior executive, she led Bank’s response to the Northern Rock crisis in 2007 and takes over from Sir Jon Cunliffe, who has held this role since 2013.

Not you EL CORTE INGLES sold its holding in the Only You hotel chain and will instead focus on its future hotel in Madrid’s Goya district, leaving the Matutes family’s Palladium Hotel Group as Only You’s sole shareholder. The sale went through in July 2022 but was not made public until early August.

Downsizing HOUSE OF FRASER revealed that it could close more stores, after shutting eight in the past year. Michael Murray, the chief executive of Mike Ashley’s retail empire, which rescued the chain in 2018, said its department store portfolio was “continually under review” and some outlets were “still too big.”

Sad song SINGER, composer and poet Joaquin Sabina must pay Hacienda €2.5 million in back taxes after Spain’s Supreme Court turned down his appeal against an April 2022 High Court decision that ruled in favour of a 2019 claim. He must now pay tax due on royalties ceded to family-owned companies in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

On track SPAIN’S passenger rail service Renfe will pay rolling stock manufacturer Talgo €181 million to maintain its fleet of high-speed AVE trains until 2027, an extension of their existing contract. Talgo obtained a net profit of €7 million during this year’s first half, a 31.7 per cent increase on the same period in 2022, thanks to increased industrial activity.

Small mercies THE UK’s national debt reached 101 per cent of its gross domestic product in the last quarter of 2022, compared with 84.4 per cent in 2020’s pre-pandemic first quarter. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also revealed that Britain’s £2.5 trillion (€2.9 trillion) debt improved in the first quarter of 2023, falling to 100.5 per cent of GDP.

By the book DEMAND for English language learning in the first half of 2023 boosted sales and profits for publishing and education company Pearson. Sales rose 5 per cent to £1.8 billion (€2.09 billion) during this period while pre-tax profits rose by 24 per cent to £236 million (€274.3 million), with Pearson expecting to meet full-year targets.

Stat of the Week: €8.9 billion in revenues for the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) bottling plant during the first half of this year, an 8.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2022.