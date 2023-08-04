Cheers! The History Of International Beer Day Plus, Results Of The World Beer Challenge 2023

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 18:30

Image of various glasses of beer. Credit: Viiviien/Shutterstock.com

TODAY, Friday, August 3, is International Beer Day in more than 80 countries around the world.

Thanks to the initiative of Jesse Avshalomov from the city of Santa Cruz in northern California, it is celebrated annually on the first Friday of August.

In 2007, Jesse decided to pay tribute to barley juice and all those involved in its production, distribution and consumption. His intention was to promote friendship, respect and cultural diversity through this ancient drink, which dates back to 4000 BC in Mesopotamia.

Dedicated to one of the most popular and oldest drinks in the world, the celebration has since grown from the initial localised event in the western United States and spread to more than 207 cities in 80 countries on 6 continents.

International Beer Day since has established itself as an occasion to enjoy beer in its different varieties, flavours, and styles. In addition, it is an opportunity to support local, craft and independent breweries, which have experienced a boom in recent years.

Spain has a great tradition when it comes to producing quality beer. It has a history of manufacturing a wide variety of brands and styles of this drink.

The World Beer Challenge 2023

In the World Beer Challenge 2023 – a prestigious international competition that was held this year in the Portuguese city of Estoril – 355 beers from around the world were classified and 56 of them were awarded for some of their characteristics.

International experts responsible for evaluating the beers in the World Beer Challenge contest take into account several parameters, such as the flavour, intensity and quality of the beer.

The overall winner in the best beer producers category was the French company Brasserie Cap D’Ona, followed by another company from the same country, Brasserie Goudale.

Spain’s Mahou San Miguel finished in third position. This brewery, founded in Madrid in 1890, offers different varieties of beer, but the most famous are Mahou Clásica and Mahou Cinco Estrellas. They are also famous for their green and red Mahou labels.

Another Spanish producer achieved a notable finish. The 1906 Galician beer, produced by the family-run Hijos de Rivera company, with more than a century of history. The same company also brews Estrella Galicia and placed 11th in the world overall, according to okdiario.com.