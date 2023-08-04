Dining In The Dark In Malaga

By John Smith • 04 August 2023 • 13:39
Let your senses of taste and smell take over
Credit: Fever
In 1979, a blind clergyman created the Blind Cow, a restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland where diners were required to spend the entire time eating and drinking in the dark whilst serving staff were blind.
Thus, the concept of Dining in the Dark encouraged the sighted to see how their senses might change as they spend the entire time from entrance to exit without any light and guests are not allowed to bring phones or even luminous watches into the dining area.
Although the idea appealed to many, particularly in the USA, it is still something of a rarity in much of Europe but those who live near Malaga City can have the chance to try this novel way of eating on September 20, with two sittings at 8pm and 10pm.
According to the organisers Dining in the Dark immerses you in the mysterious and exhilarating experience of eating in the dark. Studies show that 80 per cent of people eat with their eyes and by eliminating this sense, the senses of taste and smell take over to elevate food to a whole new level.
There are three tasting menus at the Bendito Restaurant situated in the Hotel Malaga Premium, each costing €45 per person and the choices are; Green Menu which brings a taste of the garden to the plate, Blue Menu with a selection of fresh fish for those who don’t eat meat and Red Menu for the carnivores which will be guaranteed to satisfy the most demanding of palates.
Included in the price is a mask and guests are requested not to peek but to enter fully into the spirit of the evening.
This promises to be an intimate gastronomic evening where guests will be able to hear snippets of tantalising conversation from other tables whilst discovering the taste of their meal and working out what each mouthful consists of so don’t necessarily expect paella.
To make your reservation visit https://feverup.com/m/135964.
