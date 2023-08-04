Holiday Bookings To Southern Europe Show Summer Decline

By John Ensor • 04 August 2023 • 11:12

A report from this morning revealed that bookings to southern Europe for July and August suffered a sharp decline, which has raised many questions for the travel industry and holidaymakers alike.

In a recent report announced on GMTV on August 4, it was revealed that UK bookings to southern Europe have experienced a notable dip of 10 per cent, while autumn bookings also showed a three per cent decline. As with most things, the reasons for this are probably down to a number of factors, rather than just one thing.

The Heat

Several factors could be contributing to the decline in summer bookings. One potential reason could be the relentless heatwaves and wildfires that have swept across southern Europe. One travel industry expert commented: ‘The scorching temperatures have likely deterred many tourists from planning their vacations during the peak summer months. Instead, they may opt for more temperate climates during autumn when the weather is milder.’

Peak Summer Cost

Another significant aspect to consider is the cost of travel during the summer season. With school holidays and peak tourism demand, prices tend to surge, making vacations to southern Europe less affordable for many travellers nowadays. Many travel firms have noticed a shift towards autumn bookings, as travellers take advantage of lower prices and smaller crowds.

The Rising Costs Of Living In The UK

Owing to the rising cost of living in the UK, for many a holiday abroad is something of a luxury. Lauren Pugh, 27, from Bournemouth, commented: ‘It’s because my fixed rate mortgage is coming to an end and the mortgage is going up by £550 a month. My friends are all in the same boat.’

The Effects Of The Pandemic

The pandemic’s lingering impact cannot be overlooked either. While travel restrictions have eased, some individuals remain cautious about crowded beach destinations, particularly amid concerns of new variants. One comment summed it up: ‘I love a beach vacation, but I’d rather avoid the crowds for now. It’s safer and more relaxing to visit during the autumn months when there are fewer tourists around.’

A Change In Tastes

Additionally, travellers’ preferences and interests may be evolving. Despite the timeless appeal of a beach holiday many people in particular millennial travellers, are increasingly seeking more immersive experiences. Exploring cultural heritage, adventure tourism, and off-the-beaten-path destinations are becoming more popular alternatives to traditional sun-soaked vacations.

In conclusion, the decline in bookings to southern Europe during the summer can be attributed to a combination of factors. The extreme heat, higher costs, and a shift in preferences towards more immersive experiences have played pivotal roles in shaping travel decisions.

However, the promising trend of only a 3 per cent decline in autumn bookings indicates that travellers are still eager to explore southern Europe, albeit during a different season.