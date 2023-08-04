Malaga Council Implements Water Saving Measures

By John Ensor • 04 August 2023 • 15:27

Water shortage. Credit: Philip Yb Studio

How can municipalities effectively combat the challenges of a prolonged drought without compromising essential services?

Amidst the persistent drought plaguing municipalities in Spain, Malaga has taken significant strides to address the water scarcity issue. The city’s council has recently rolled out a series of new measures aimed at conserving water resources, according to Nuis Diario, Friday, August 4.

Measures Malaga Has Taken To Conserve Water Resources

These measures include cutting off the water supply to beach showers, reducing potable water usage for park and garden irrigation by half, and temporarily closing the water park on Calle Pacífico.

The Councilor for Environmental Sustainability, Penélope Gómez, in collaboration with the Councilor for Beaches, Teresa Porras, stressed that these immediate actions are not intended to impact the water supply in households across Malaga. The council has set up a dedicated team to coordinate these water-saving efforts, ensuring a holistic approach to addressing the drought crisis.

Starting from Tuesday, August 8, the supply of water to beach showers will be discontinued, with only footbaths remaining operational. Additionally, the council has expedited the scheduled shower network project, advancing its execution to meet the current water conservation needs.

While the actual water consumption from beach showers is minimal, the council aims to use this measure as a means to raise awareness among the public about the responsible use of resources.

Traditional Spanish Methods Of Saving Water

Rainwater harvesting: A common practice is to collect rainwater for various household tasks, such as watering plants, mopping floors, and cleaning things. This can be done by installing rainwater harvesting systems on the roof or in open areas of the home.

When preparing to take a shower take a bucket along. Instead of letting cold water run away while it gets up to temperature, use a bucket to collect it. This way, water can be collected that would normally go to waste, where it could be used for other household tasks.

Turning off the tap while washing dishes and brushing teeth. It’s a common practice in Spanish households to close the tap while washing dishes or brushing teeth. This helps save a significant amount of water that would otherwise be wasted if the tap remained open throughout the process.

Homespun Methods Of Water Conservation

For more ideas here are some methods gathered from residents in a Euro Weekly News survey.

‘I have a tank and water is expensive, so if I have bath, I leave it in and use the water to wash my plates. I add soap! I also filled the toilet with bricks, so it only makes a little [flush] and saves 5 litres,’ Judith van Trump, Benissa, Alicante.

Another resident, Michael Santos, commented: ‘Living in a small community of just eight properties, the most expensive cost we have is water for both the pool and gardens. We have cut the length of time that each garden receives communal water. . . reduced from 10 minutes to 3 minutes.’

Another tipster said: ‘Always use a dishwasher as it is far more environmentally-friendly than washing by hand as it uses less water.’ It is estimated that hand-washing dishes uses up to 3.5 times more water than a dishwasher.

When visiting the toilet is it always necessary to flush? Without going into too much detail there is the well-known phrase: ‘If it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down,’ a memorable contribution from Mayor Ed Koch, who reportedly urged New Yorkers to take up the practice during a water shortage.

In Conclusion

By taking decisive steps to conserve water resources, Malaga has set an example for other municipalities facing similar drought challenges. These measures highlight the council’s dedication to finding innovative solutions and fostering water-conscious behaviour among its residents and visitors alike.