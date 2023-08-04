Malaga Welcomes Two Different Divas

By John Smith • 04 August 2023 • 18:11

Bonnie and Band after sell out Hungarian concert Credit: Bonnie Tyler Facebook

TWO very different but incredibly talented female singers will be appearing on the same bill in Malaga City on Tuesday August 15.

The word diva can have negative connotations but in the case of Gloria Gaynor and Bonnie Tylor, the true meaning “a famous female singer of popular music” holds absolutely true.

It’s a very unusual pairing that which sees the two musical icons appear on the same bill at the Autocine Malaga Cesurfp, Malaga as part of the ongoing Sabatic Festival and tickets cost from €38 to €55 plus booking fee (and there are some special VIP tables for four or six costing €121 per person) which can be booked at https://sabaticfest.seetickets.com/.

Bonnie Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins, was brought up in a small village near Swansea but is now without doubt one of Wales’s best known performers, famous for her distinctive husky voice which was partly created following an operation on her larynx due to illness in 1976.

Working with various producers including the writer behind Meatloaf, Jim Steinman, she has had numerous hits during her long career including Total Eclipse of the Heart, It’s a Heartache, Holding Out for a Hero, Lost in France, More Than a Lover, plus the odd one that got away such as The Best which was picked up later by Tina Turner and became a massive international hit.

Bonnie is currently working on new music, and she is preparing to release a brand new memoir about her life and career. Her 40 Years “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Tour begins in October 2023.

Newark born Gloria Gaynor has been in the music business for almost 60 years and is still touring, performing several of her greatest hits as well as producing new music which appeals to many.

Two of her biggest disco hits, I Will Survive and I Am What I Am were picked up by the emerging Gay scene in the USA and became evergreen hits around the world with even British drag artist Danny La Rue recording I Am What I Am.

Grammy winner, Honorary Doctor of Music, charity fundraiser and Martin Luther King Jr Award Winner, Gloria Gaynor sums up her philosophy of life with the following words “I Will Survive is my mantra, the core of my God-given purpose.

“It is my privilege and honour to use it to inspire people around the world of every nationality, race, creed, colour and age group to join me as I sing and live the words: I Will Survive.”