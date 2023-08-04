Mark Margolis: ‘Breaking Bad’ And ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Passes Away Aged 83

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 19:12

Image of American actor Mark Margolis. Credit: Wikipedia/By Kristin Callahan - CC BY-SA 4.0

The acclaimed American actor Mark Margolis passed away in New York City this Thursday, August 3, at the age of 83.

His death was confirmed in a statement released by his 56-year-old son, Morgan Margolis, the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, according to the celebrity news outlet, TMZ.

He explained that his father died at Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering from a short illness. Mark’s 83-year-old wife of 61 years, Jacqueline, was at his bedside with Morgan when the star passed away.

Alberto The Shadow in 1983’s Scarface

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Margolis had an immense list of acting credits to his name, dating back to the 1970s. It is fair to say that the 1983 role of Alberto The Shadow in Scarface was the one that brought him to the public’s attention.

With a screenplay written by Oliver Stone, directed by Brian De Palma, and a soundtrack composed by Giorgio Moroder, the iconic film had a legendary cast.

Al Pacino played the lead character of Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who arrived penniless in Miami to end up as a powerful drug baron. Margolis played the part of Montana’s henchman.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul

More recently became even more well known after landing the part of Hector ‘Tio’ Salamanca in the smash-hit MC’s television series ‘Breaking Bad‘. He was Emmy-nominated in 2012 for playing the former drug kingpin who was unable to speak or walk due to the lingering effects of a stroke, communicating only by the use a bell.

His character was reprised again in the follow-up series ‘Better Call Saul’. The multiple Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee drama saw him appear as a younger version of Hector in four seasons of the popular show.

‘He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him’, said his manager since 2007, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment.

He spent his early career in the theatre

Early in his career, Margolis had the luck to be guided by Stella Adler, the famed New York acting teacher. His focus at that time was theatre where he starred in several prime roles. These included a Broadway show based on Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, called ‘Infidel Caesar’.

Throughout his time working in the theatre, Margolis appeared in more than 50 off-Broadway productions. In 2010, after attempting to break into television and film parts, he landed a role in ‘Imagining Madoff’, portraying the main character, Bernie Madoff, the famed Ponzi scheme mastermind.