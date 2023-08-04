Names Of First Three Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Stars Revealed

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 21:37

Strictly Come Dancing formed out of letter tiles. Credit: Chloe Langton/Shutterstock.com

THE identities of the first three stars taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

Ahead of the countdown to the series launch, The One Show co-hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp revealed this evening, Friday, August 4, the names of the first three celebrities who have signed up to participate in the 2023 show.

Amanda Abbington was the first celebrity to be unveiled. The award-winning Sherlock actress first shot to fame in The Bill and Casualty. She also starred in Mr Selfridge, Wolfe, and Desperate Measures.

Until 2016 she was married to Martin Freeman, her co-star in Sherlock where she plays the character of Mary Morstan. ‘I don’t think people would have seen this coming at all. It’s brilliant’, commented Alex Jones.

🪩 Ready to take centre stage on #Strictly our first celebrity of 2023 is actress Amanda Abbington! 👉 https://t.co/axyiVet8yF pic.twitter.com/9f5sksKMeg — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

‘I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about’, Amanda said on the BBC show’s blog.

She added: ‘I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!’.

Broadcaster Angela Rippon was the contestant named

Angela Rippon CBE, the legendary television broadcaster, award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader, and author, was the second celebrity revealed. At the age of 78, she becomes the oldest contestant ever on the show.

In a career that spans an incredible five decades, between 1988 and 1991, Angela hosted the original long-running Come Dancing and then made a return for the final show in 1998.

She currently presents BBC’s Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on The One Show and Morning Live.

From the original Come Dancing to #Strictly Come Dancing, broadcasting icon Angela Rippon joins our line-up! 💃 👉 https://t.co/8NfG4Rwvm7 pic.twitter.com/iNSvnTvCcm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

‘Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!’, Angela commented on the BBC Strictly blog.

Bad Education star Layton Williams was the third name

Bad Education star Layton Williams was revealed as the third celebrity. The 28-year-old found fame as school pupil Stephen Carmichael in the 2012 BBC sitcom that also starred comedian Jack Whitehall.

Dancing skills will definitely not be lacking when you recall that Layton’s first professional job was in London’s West End playing the title role in Billy Eliott the Musical. He also appeared in Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures.

Speaking with Alex and Roman direct from the Bad Education set, accompanied by Richie Anderson, a former Strictly contestant, Layton told them he hoped his stage experience will translate to the ballroom.

In the BBC Strictly blog, Layton commented: ‘Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!.