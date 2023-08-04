Spanish Pharmacist’s TokTok Video Explaining Why Mosqitoes Bite The Ankles Goes Viral

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 23:44

Image of a mosquito on a person's skin. Credit - Frank60 / Shutterstock.com

A TikTok video made by a pharmacist from Soria in Castile and León explaining why mosquitoes bite people on the ankles has gone viral.

Álvaro Fernández posted the video on his @farmaceuticofernandez account on the social media platform and it has already gained in excess of 510,000 views.

He decided to make the recording in response to the questions most frequently asked in the summer about why these insects always seem to bite people even after spraying the room or covering their bodies in repellent.

Everybody has experienced it in Spain at some point for sure. Sitting outside enjoying a meal or even going to bed and leaving a window open, only to be woken by that dreaded buzzing sound in the ear as an annoying mosquito searches for its meal.

Why is it that these creatures always want to use humans for tasty snacks, and go for the arms, legs, and especially, the ankles or the knuckles, where the bites subsequently always itch so much?

They choose the most annoying part of the body to bite

In his video, the expert assured that these flying insects choose the ‘most annoying place of all’ to bite people. ‘It turns out that mosquitoes, to choose victims, look at the carbon dioxide that we exhale when we breathe and the heat that our bodies give off’, Álvaro Fernández started off explaining.

He continued: ‘This is how they detect you. And once they have located you, now they have to decide where they are going to sting you. And for that, they use their olfactory organ, which is located in their antennae’.

‘It turns out that the aroma they like the most is the one given off by the many bacteria that live on our feet. So now you know, wash your feet more than the one next to you, see if he likes his ankles more than yours that way’, the pharmacist ended up advising, with a touch of humour.

The images in his video have sparked hundreds of comments. ‘The most annoying is the sole of the foot, they hurt like hell’, wrote one user. Another added: ‘Ankles…fingers and knuckles’, as reported by lasprovincias.es.