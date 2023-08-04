Spanish Police Arrest Gangsters Involved In Drug Trafficking And Arms Sales

By John Ensor • 04 August 2023 • 11:57

Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

In a major joint operation, the Guardia Civil and the National Police have successfully dismantled a criminal organization of Lithuanian origin that specialized in drug trafficking and illegal arms sales.

The operation, codenamed ‘Kalka,’ was launched in August 2022 after the interception of a vehicle carrying a kilogram of cocaine in Albacete.

The investigation quickly revealed a well-structured criminal network involved in both drug importation and distribution, as well as the illegal trade of firearms on the black market. The organization was divided into two distinct branches, each tightly interconnected.

Initial Investigation

The first phase of the operation came in November, with the surveillance of a chalet in Bétera, Valencia, which was being used as a base by members of the criminal group. During this phase, two individuals unrelated to the organization were arrested for attempting to break into the property.

A subsequent search of the chalet and an apartment in Valencia led to the arrest of two more individuals and the seizure of 108 grams of cocaine, 280 MDMA pills, 195 kg of hashish, 74 methamphetamine pills, and 60 9mm cartridges.

At the same time, nine house searches were conducted in various locations, resulting in the arrest of 11 individuals of Spanish and Colombian nationality. The authorities seized over half a million euros in cash, 90 kg of cocaine, four kg of heroin, and four firearms, along with nine luxury vehicles.

Second Phase Of Investigations

Having significantly disrupted the organization, the authorities launched a second phase of the operation. This phase involved nine house searches in Alicante towns, including Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja, and San Miguel de Salinas. As a result, 12 members of the Lithuanian criminal group were apprehended on charges of drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, and membership in a criminal organization.

The authorities seized two 9mm firearms with erased serial numbers, a blank weapon, four beacons, €17,000 in cash, 100 marijuana plants, as well as five luxury vehicles, a motorcycle, and multiple mobile devices.

Among the detainees was a high-value target (HVT) wanted by Europol, which led to the active involvement of two Europol agents in the searches. Additionally, one of the detainees had an outstanding European Arrest Warrant from Lithuania, where he was sentenced to six years in prison, with two years remaining to be served after fleeing during a permit.

The successful Kalka operation was a collaborative effort between the Civil Guard’s UCO (ECO Levante) and the National Police’s Udyco Murcia, showcasing the effectiveness of international cooperation in combating transnational organized crime.

The operation resulted in 29 arrests, 20 house searches, the seizure of €562,000 in cash, 14 vehicles, a motorcycle, four 9mm firearms, a blank weapon, two compressed air weapons, 90 kg of cocaine, over four kilos of heroin, and a marijuana plantation with 100 plants. The dismantling of this criminal network marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal arms trade.