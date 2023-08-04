Spanish-US Operation Targets Fishing Boat Smugglers

By John Ensor • 04 August 2023 • 18:02

Police on board 'fishing boat.' Credit: Policianacional/Twitter.com

In a collaborative effort between Spanish and American law enforcement agencies a major Galician criminal organization has been dismantled.

A report on Friday, August 4, revealed how the National Police, Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency, and the US DEA, dismantled a major Galician criminal organization allegedly involved in cocaine trafficking through Atlantic waters.

The investigation, which began in October 2021, uncovered the existence of a fishing boat-based operation transporting a large quantity of narcotics to Galicia.

After tracing the fishing vessel, which set sail from an undisclosed port in A Coruña, authorities identified and apprehended the two main heads of the organization, who were linked to investors, transporters, and financiers of cocaine trafficking in South America.

Additionally, the investigation revealed the presence of two men managing indoor marijuana plantations, which financed the cocaine transport operation.

The breakthrough came when authorities discovered that a key member of the organization, acting as a ‘notary,’ would be travelling from Vigo to Madrid and then to Trinidad and Tobago to oversee the journey of the ship carrying the expected drugs to the Galician coast.

Utilizing international police cooperation mechanisms, the National Police, with the support of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), located the fishing vessel in Atlantic waters near the Spanish coast on July 24.

With the assistance of the Customs Surveillance Service, the Special Operations Ship ‘Petrel I’ intercepted the fishing vessel on July 22. During the boarding, the crew attempted to dispose of the drugs by throwing packages into the water, but authorities managed to arrest all 12 crew members and seize 450 kilos of cocaine.

In addition to the crew members, the investigation led to the arrest of 14 other individuals, including the leaders responsible for financing the operation through the indoor marijuana plantations, where 2,500 plants were seized from locations in Lugo and A Coruña.

This successful joint operation has dealt a significant blow to the criminal network, disrupting their illegal activities and preventing a large shipment of narcotics from reaching the shores of Galicia. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies across borders has proven crucial in tackling the international drug trade and ensuring the safety of communities.