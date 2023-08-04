Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor In Castellón Town Of Benicarló

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 0:57

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: Twitter@SAMU061IB

A seven-year-old boy who fell from the fourth floor of a home in the Castellón town of Benicarló on Wednesday, August 2, subsequently died from the injuries he sustained.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm when the child fell to his death from a house located on Calle Pere de Thous in the Bajo Maestrazgo region of the aforementioned Castellón municipality.

Emergency teams were immediately deployed to the location, including firefighters from the Castellón Provincial Council, who collaborated with SAMU medical personnel in rescuing the child.

The boy was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital

As a result of the fall and the strong impact suffered, the child was seriously injured. He was airlifted in a Generalitat medical emergency helicopter and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital of Castellón. He finally died at the medical facility this Thursday 3.

According to Mediterráneo de Castellón, the deceased boy was of Moroccan origin and the eldest of three brothers. He reportedly suffered head trauma and a femur fracture as a result of the fatal impact.

Although everything initially points to an accident, the circumstances surrounding the cause of the incident are being investigated as confirmed to Europa Press by sources from the Local Police.

A three-year-old boy died after being left inside a car

Last month, a three-year-old boy died, this time in O Porriño, in the municipality of Pontevedra. He had reportedly been left inside a parked vehicle for several hours by his mother.

The incident occurred in the parish of Torneiros. Apparently, the mother left her car in a dirt car park in A Relva and went to her place of work, forgetting that her child was still inside the vehicle.

A passing member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the toddler in the vehicle and called the 112 emergency services.

At the time of discovery, temperatures were in the region of 25°C and it is believed that the child spent several hours inside the car before being found.