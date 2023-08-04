Why Cataluña holds the key to what happens next – Part I

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2023 • 10:00

SHORT-LIVED: Cataluña’s Unilateral Declaration of Independence on October 27, 2017 Photo credit: Generalitat de Catalunya

SPAIN’S inconclusive general election on July 23 means that Cataluña holds the key to what happens next.

But it’s necessary to backtrack to Cataluña’s 2006 Statute of Autonomy to understand why Catalan independence parties will take pleasure in withholding it unless they get something in return.

Meanwhile, back in 2023 the Partido Popular (PP) was the most-voted party. Frustratingly, coming first in this particular race wasn’t enough for presidential candidate Alberto Nuñez Feijoo to take the prize, not even in tandem with the PP’s municipal and regional stablemate Vox.

On paper at least, loser Pedro Sanchez (PSOE) has a marginally better chance of putting together a socialist government and remaining in the Moncloa Palace – Spain’s 10 Downing Street – which he has occupied since June 2018.

Sanchez also has a stablemate, the newly-created Sumar which is a coalition of parties further t0 the PSOE’s left.

Again, the numbers don’t add up so Sanchez will seek the votes of the country’s Basque, Catalan and Galician nationalist parties. He’ll get most of them via big concessions, but Junts per Catalunya and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) will be hard to crack, with demands including a Constitutionally-impossible independence referendum for Cataluña.

Before the launch of El Procés in 2010, most people living in Cataluña did not want independence and had there been a referendum, the separatists would have lost, albeit by a narrow margin. Possibly there would be a similar result today.

In 2014, the regional government of the day held a referendum camouflaged as a “Consultation.” Just over 33 per cent of the electorate took part, 80.76 per cent of whom said they wanted a “Catalan state.”

There was an unimpressive but slightly better turnout of 43 per cent for the unauthorised, illegal and shoddily-organised referendum of October 1, 2017 with just over 90 per cent choosing secession.

The regional government, a Junts-ERC coalition, interpreted this as permission to go ahead with October 27’s damp squib of a unilateral declaration of independence.

The short-lived UDI led to the temporary suspension of Cataluña’s status as an autonomous region when the national government headed by the PP’s Mariano Rajoy, invoked the 1978 Constitution’s Clause 155 with, incidentally, PSOE backing.

This automatically dissolved the regional parliament, with regional elections scheduled for December 21, 2017. The outcome was not what the national government in Madrid had hoped for.

Now-extinguished Cataluña-based but non-separatist Ciudadanos was the most-voted party, although its candidate Ines Arrimadas – mistakenly, it was said afterwards – did not attempt an investiture.

Junts per Cataluña’s Jordi Turull made an unsuccessful bid the following March but Quim Torra, also from Junts, finally pulled it off in May.

But now it’s time to return to the 2006 Estatuto, an updated version of the 1978 Statute defining the rights and obligations of Cataluña’s population as well as its “political institutions, competences and relations with the rest of Spain.”

This was approved by the national parliament in Madrid in March 2006 and ratified by a regional referendum in Cataluña in June.

Everybody was happy. But then things started to go wrong.

To be continued