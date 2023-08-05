Benamargosa In Malaga Province Announces Fines Of Up To €3,000 For ‘Irregular Water Consumption’

By Chris King • 05 August 2023 • 2:39

Image of hands under an empty tap. Credit: PhilipYb Studio/Shutterstock.com

THE town council of Benamargosa in Malaga province has announced fines of up to €3,000 for anybody deemed to be guilty of irregular water consumption.

Salvador Arcas, the mayor of this municipality of barely 1,600 inhabitants made the declaration through a municipal proclamation on Friday, August 4.

This measure has been implemented as various towns in Malaga attempt to save water in the face of a persistent drought. The town official warned of the serious shortage of water resources in the Axarquía region, where this town is located.

Until such time as the town’s water tanks recover their levels, in order to guarantee a supply to residents, Benamargosa has been forced to carry out cuts between 9 pm and 9 am daily.

A water meter inspection campaign is due to commence, for the regularisation of home consumption and denunciation of offenders.

Offenders can be fined up to €3,000

Friday’s decree alluded to the Penal Code, where in Articles 255 and following, it states that: “anyone who commits fraud by using electricity, gas, water, telecommunications or any other element, energy or fluid belonging to others, by means such as: mechanisms installed to carry out the fraud; maliciously altering the meter indications or devices; or using any other clandestine means, will be punished with a fine of three to twelve months’.

Arcas detailed that the sanction can reach up to €3,000, and that: ‘The person who defrauds, in addition to serving the corresponding sentence for the crime, must pay for the defrauded consumption’.

In addition, he pointed out that: “It is a crime that affects all users of the water service and causes incidents in the continuity of the service that we provide, even more so in the serious and extreme situation of drought that we are suffering from’.

The city of Malaga turned its beach showers off

Restrictions were also announced in the city of Malaga this Friday. As of next Tuesday 8, the beach showers along the Malaga coast will be closed, but the footbaths will not, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Starting this Friday, Malaga Council was also going to reduce the drinking water used to irrigate parks and gardens by up to 50 per cent. It has already decided to close the Water Park on Calle Pacífico, next to La Misericordia beach. This action is estimated to save 15 per cent of the municipality’s water consumption.

These water-saving measures come to comply with the recommendations that the Commission for Drought Management of the Hydrographic Demarcation of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins (DHCMA) sent to town halls a few days ago.

As reported by Penélope Gómez, the councillor for the Environmental Sustainability Area, the Junta de Andalucía has declared the area to be in a situation of exceptional drought indicating a severe shortage of the Guadalhorce-Limonero System.

To comply with the 10 per cent reduction in consumption demand from the capital, new savings and awareness measures have been implemented in relation to the drought situation. Of course, Gómez stressed that the water supply in Malaga capital is guaranteed.