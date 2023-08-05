Five Injured After Explosion Blows Out The Front Of An Apartment Block In Paris

FIVE people were injured after an explosion in an apartment block in the Montmartre district of Paris this Saturday, August 5.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm in a three-storey building located at No 26 rue du Nord, in the 18th arrondissement of the French capital city. All the residents of the building were immediately evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Paris firefighters informed lefigaro.fr that one of those caught in the blast was in critical condition while the other four were badly injured.

One user on Twitter posted @DZ1675: ‘I’m in the 18th arrondissement I don’t know what’s going on there’s the Red Cross the firefighters the police the BAC and in large numbers. I’m on Boulevard Ornano and I think there’s an incident behind towards the street Simplon I hope it’s nothing serious’.

Residents reported hearing a ‘big boom’

Residents of the block told the news outlet that they heard ‘a big boom’ at the time of the explosion. Around 100 firefighters and emergency responders were deployed to the scene to tackle the ensuing situation and to deal with the injured residents.

Thankfully, no fire broke out as a result of the blast. The front facade of the block was completely blown out by the blast and firefighters faced the grim task of searching through the rubble to ensure there were no other casualties.

The cause of the blast is unknown at this point

At this moment, the cause of the blast remains unknown but a source close to the case specified to Le Figaro that it could have been a domestic accident.

The Paris prosecutor’s office informed the paper that it had opened a flagrant investigation on the grounds of: ‘involuntary injuries followed by incapacity for more than three months’. These investigations were entrusted to the police station of the 18th arrondissement.