Flying Visit By Chris de Burgh

By John Smith • 05 August 2023 • 16:46

Chris (bottom left) and band toured Canada Credit: Chris de Burgh Facebook

The best way to describe Chris de Burgh’s style is that he is a storyteller rather a pop or rock musician.

He released his first album in 1975 and the single Flying spent 17 weeks at No 1 in Brazil a country that has a huge record buying population.

As his collection of album releases grew so he next broke big in Scandinavia and then South Africa.

He set his heart on the US market and he wasn’t disappointed as his 1986 album Into The Light contained one of the biggest selling singles of the year Lady in Red which was also on the soundtrack of the 1988 film Working Girl.

Supposedly reflecting his feeling, the first time that he saw his wife to be Diana (to whom he is still married), the single went on to sell eight million copies and almost every year appears in the top ten of most played records on radio.

There is a saying that the apple doesn’t drop far from the tree and this is true of one of his three daughters, Rosanna Davison who became a model, tv presenter, singer and Miss World 2003.

In 1980 de Burgh was the only international artist personally invited by then Chancellor Kohl to perform at the historic public celebrations marking the re-unification of East and West Germany.

Although he has kept a relatively low profile on the British music scene for many years, he has been busy all of that time, releasing no fewer than 26 studio albums and his latest will review and retell the legend that is Robin Hood.

Initially invited to produce a few melodies for a German musical to be produced next year about Sherwood Forest’s most heroic outlaw, he decided to go a step further and release a whole new album based on the hero and his merry men.

There will be a one off Spanish appearance at the Marbella Arena for de Burgh and his band on September 30 with tickets costing between €45 and €113 from https://marbellaarena.com/.