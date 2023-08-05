Imran Khan, Ex-Prime Minister Of Pakistan Is Arrested

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 15:02
Imran Khan. Credit: Jawad Zakariya/Creative Common Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, was arrested today by the Punjab police following corruption charges.
The arrest was made at his residence in Lahore on Saturday, August 5, after a court ruling found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in connection with the Toshakhana case, writes BNN.
The Toshakhana case, initiated by the ruling party lawmakers, was based on a complaint lodged by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The commission accused Khan of intentionally withholding information about gifts he had retained from the Toshakhana while serving as Prime Minister.
The Toshakhana serves as a cache for gifts which were given to government officials by foreign dignitaries, the rules state that the Cabinet Division must be made aware of all such gifts.
Imran Khan’s absence and his lawyers during the court proceedings resulted in a three-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs100,000 (rupees) for concealing the details of the gifts from the Toshakhana.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who presided over the case, stated that Khan had ‘deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices.’
Furthermore, Khan’s actions led to his disqualification by the ECP. On October 21, 2022, the commission ruled that Khan had lied and made incorrect declarations regarding the gifts, which resulted in his disqualification.
Throughout the legal proceedings, Imran Khan attempted to challenge the court’s decisions at various stages. In May, despite his petition to deem the Toshakhana case invalid, he was charged.
In July, the ruling was overturned by the Islamabad High Court, but in another hearing, by a district and sessions court, the case against Khan was reopened, leading to further challenges by the former Prime Minister.
As the legal wranglings continue, Khan faces an uncertain future. With a guilty verdict and an arrest on his record, the consequences of this case could potentially reverberate across both his political career and Pakistan’s wider politics.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.