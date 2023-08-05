Imran Khan, Ex-Prime Minister Of Pakistan Is Arrested

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 15:02

Imran Khan. Credit: Jawad Zakariya/Creative Common Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, was arrested today by the Punjab police following corruption charges.

The arrest was made at his residence in Lahore on Saturday, August 5, after a court ruling found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in connection with the Toshakhana case, writes BNN.

The Toshakhana Case

The Toshakhana case, initiated by the ruling party lawmakers, was based on a complaint lodged by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The commission accused Khan of intentionally withholding information about gifts he had retained from the Toshakhana while serving as Prime Minister.

The Toshakhana serves as a cache for gifts which were given to government officials by foreign dignitaries, the rules state that the Cabinet Division must be made aware of all such gifts.

Imran Khan’s absence and his lawyers during the court proceedings resulted in a three-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs100,000 (rupees) for concealing the details of the gifts from the Toshakhana.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who presided over the case, stated that Khan had ‘deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices.’

Furthermore, Khan’s actions led to his disqualification by the ECP. On October 21, 2022, the commission ruled that Khan had lied and made incorrect declarations regarding the gifts, which resulted in his disqualification.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Imran Khan attempted to challenge the court’s decisions at various stages. In May, despite his petition to deem the Toshakhana case invalid, he was charged.

Khan’s Uncertain Future

In July, the ruling was overturned by the Islamabad High Court, but in another hearing, by a district and sessions court, the case against Khan was reopened, leading to further challenges by the former Prime Minister.

As the legal wranglings continue, Khan faces an uncertain future. With a guilty verdict and an arrest on his record, the consequences of this case could potentially reverberate across both his political career and Pakistan’s wider politics.