John Gosling: Keyboard Player From Iconic British Rock Band The Kinks Dies Aged 75

By Chris King • 05 August 2023 • 16:40

Credit: EWN

John Gosling, the keyboard player from the legendary British rock band The Kinks, passed away this Saturday, August 5.

His death at the age of 75 was confirmed by his bandmates on social media. John was a member of the iconic London-based group from 1970 through to 1978.

During that time, his musical talent appeared on 10 studio albums and he also contributed to the demo version of one of their most famous hits, 1970’s ‘Lola’, which reached No 2 on the UK charts.

A post on the band’s official Twitter account read: ‘We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family’.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eFl5n6MQfB — The Kinks (@TheKinks) August 4, 2023

It continued: ‘He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man’.

Mick Avory, the band’s original drummer added: ‘Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him’.

Mick Avory: Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him…. (4/4) — The Kinks (@TheKinks) August 4, 2023

Born in Devon, England, John Gosling was originally asked to join the band to play on their upcoming US tour. However, this turned into a permanent role.

He played on ‘Apeman’, ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship’, and ‘Come Dancing’ among other songs the band released during their resurgence in the 1970s. John left the group just after ‘Misfits’ was released in 1978, being replaced by Gordon Edwards of Pretty Things fame.

Ray and Dave Davies formed the band in 1963

Formed in 1963 in London by brothers Ray and Dave Davies, following The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, the music of The Kinks is arguably some of the most influential of that decade.

They emerged just as rhythm and blues and the Merseybeat sound were taking the UK by storm. Until they were banned from the US in 1965, The Kinks were part of the famous British Invasion that occurred.

Hits including ‘You Really Got Me’, ‘All Day And All Of The Night’, ‘Sunny Afternoon’, and ‘Waterloo Sunset’, saw the band become an almost regular fixture on Top Of The Pops during the 1960s.

Oasis and Blur, the two massive Britpop bands of the 1990s both cited The Kinks as one of their biggest musical influences.