Northern Spain Experiences Tourist Boom

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 9:22

Galicia. Credit: essevu/Shutterstock.com

Are the scorching summer heat and the lingering effects of the pandemic changing Spanish tourism preferences?

As temperatures rise, more Spaniards are seeking refuge from heat waves at the cooler and picturesque northern coast of the country. Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, and the Basque Country are experiencing a tourism surge, with domestic tourists flocking to these regions, writes 20 Minutos, Saturday, August 5.

Ricardo Fernández, general director of the Destinia travel agency, reveals that the north of Spain has seen an increase in domestic tourism. Figures show a growth of seven per cent, while in the rest of the country, domestic tourism is minus four per cent. ‘while the rest of Spain is benefiting above all from international tourism -French, British and German, in the north all the growth comes from Spanish,’ he said.

But what is driving this change, how sustainable is the growth, and will this trend be reflected in international tourism?

The Impact of Climate

The unbearable heat in the southern half of Spain and the Mediterranean coast is driving locals to seek milder temperatures and respite from the scorching sun. Galicia, in particular, offers a ‘plus of climate’ that attracts tourists seeking cooler conditions.

Dulcinea Aguín, president of the Galician Tourist Housing Association, said that they are ‘receiving many guests who are escaping from their usual destinations, such as Levante, Andalusia…people can combine a night’s rest and enjoy the beach and the surroundings that Galicia has,’ she concluded.

The Pandemic Effect

The pandemic has influenced the surge in domestic tourism towards the north. As crowded tourist spots faced challenges, people sought open spaces and less-crowded destinations. This shift has led to the establishment of local companies and services in the northern regions, enhancing their tourism offerings.

Fernández added: ‘Since the pandemic, all destinations in the north have grown out of necessity, because the most crowded sites have performed worse.’

Diversified Vacations

Changing vacation habits have impacted the duration and destinations of Spanish tourists. Nowadays, the average reservation is only 4.1 nights, allowing travelers to explore multiple locations. This diversification leads to increased interest in secondary destinations, making the north an appealing choice.

Connectivity Challenges

While domestic tourism is booming in Northern Spain, attracting international tourists poses a challenge due to limited connectivity. A lack of high-speed rail and air connections with major cities like Madrid and Barcelona hampers foreign tourist inflow. However, efforts to improve connectivity could change this scenario in the future.

Northern Spain’s Unique Appeal

The growth of Northern Spain’s tourism may not reach mass levels due to its unique geographical distribution and distinctive landscape. This region offers a different experience compared to the traditional sun and beach destinations, which may appeal to a specific niche of international travellers.

In conclusion, the Northern Spain tourist boom reflects a changing trend in Spanish vacation preferences. Seeking relief from heatwaves and pandemic-induced limitations, more Spaniards are turning to the cooler climes of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, and the Basque Country. While challenges in attracting international tourists persist, the region’s unique appeal and continuous growth among domestic travellers promise a bright future for Northern Spain’s tourism industry.