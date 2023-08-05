Pope Francis Urges Young People In Lisbon To Get Their Hands Dirty Against Poverty

By Chris King • 05 August 2023 • 0:48

Image of Pope Francis. Image: neneo/Shutterstock.com

THE third day of Pope Francis’s visit to Lisbon saw the pontiff urging young people to get their hands dirty for poverty, this Friday, August 4.

In the context of World Youth Day (WYD), and on a day with a lot of contact with young people, he urged the young people gathered in the Portuguese capital not to be disgusted by poverty.

He began the morning by hearing three of them – a Spaniard, a Guatemalan and an Italian – in confession, in one of the 150 confessionals installed in Jardim Vasco da Gama, in Belém.

Francisco was for a few minutes one of the 150 priests who throughout WYD are listening to confessions in the five languages ​​of the Day, where between 10 and 15,000 people are confessed daily.

The Pope met with pilgrims

Earlier, still at the Nunciature, he had already met a Portuguese woman who was born on May 13, 1917, when the events of Fatima took place. He also met a young woman suffering from a serious illness, to whom he had already sent a message in June.

During the morning, the Pope visited the Centro Social Paroquial de São Vicente de Paulo, in the Serafina district of Lisbon, where he met with representatives of socio-charitable assistance centres.

To those present, he said that charity is the origin and goal of the Christian path, and defended proximity to the most fragile. Without distinction, he them to question whether they are disgusted by poverty and challenged them to get their hands dirty.

‘Concrete love is that which gets your hands dirty’, he said. The Pope spoke these words in a poor area of Lisbon, where he was greeted with applause from hundreds of people who shouted ‘Viva o Papa’.

He ate lunch with young people from five continents

On his return to the Nunciature, the Pope received representatives of various confessions, with all of them saying that they see themselves in Francis’ calls for dialogue, for fraternity, for building bridges, and for the equal dignity of all religions.

The Pope then had lunch with young people from the five continents, with whom he discussed issues such as abortion and euthanasia, and asked them to support the elderly and pray.

Francis has returned, the participants said, to speak out against the throwaway culture, asserting that all human beings are precious and important.

Pope Francis called transsexuals ‘children of God’

This Friday, an interview with the Pope was also released, in which he stated that transsexuals are ‘children of God’. He also explained that the Vatican intends to appoint a permanent representative to help ‘build the bridge’ between Moscow and Kyiv on the return of deported Ukrainian children.

Francisco returned to Parque Eduardo VII – for now called the ‘Hill of the Encounter’ – to accompany as a pilgrim the Via-Sacra, which had as its background theme ‘the vulnerability and fragility’ that everyone faces in their daily lives.

The President of the Republic, also on the spot, told journalists that at the end of WYD the challenge is to know what the projection of the event is and how to take advantage of it. He defended that it is necessary to give young people a much greater political role.

According to the organisation, after a tour with thousands of people in the streets, and another 800,000 in the Park, Pope Francis told the pilgrims that Jesus is the way and the answer to the tears of young people, challenging them to accompany Christ to smile again.

War, intolerance, depression, climate change, and addiction, were some of the ‘weaknesses of society that affect young people today’.

He made an address during the Via Crucis

He made the address during the Via Crucis, a Catholic practice in which the 14 moments of the last hours of Jesus’ life are relived in prayer.

The day for Francis ended as it began, with young people. Because Saturday is the day of a visit to Fátima, today’s WYD was also a day of references to the sanctuary, where the mayor of Ourém expects around 500,000 people.

WYD also had other protagonists though, the hundreds of people who demonstrated in Lisbon against the WYD and against the Catholic Church, in a protest organised by the citizens’ movement ‘Sem Papas na Língua’.

Disputing above all the high public spending by the State and local authorities with the WYD, which began on Tuesday and ends on Sunday, the demonstrators wielded posters with references to sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.