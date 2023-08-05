Smell of Ham Betrays Thief in Granada

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 10:10

Stock image of hams. Credit: Travel Faery/Shutterstock.com

When thieves got away with 26 succulent hams, it looked like the perfect crime, however, a single, unmistakable scent that couldn’t be ignored led to their downfall.

The Guardia Civil Guard apprehended a 25-year-old man with a criminal record, suspected of stealing the hams from a roadside hotel in Albolote, Granada, according to Nuis Diario.

On an early morning at the El Torreón service area along the A-92 highway, the daring ham heist unfolded, carried out by four individuals whose identities were later caught on security cameras. After the incident took place, the hotel staff informed the police. Swift action was taken, and the stolen hams were ultimately recovered.

In their pursuit of the culprits, Guardia Civil officers heard voices coming from an area in the opposite direction of the highway. Suspecting a connection to the robbery, they swiftly investigated. There, they intercepted a lone tourist, who claimed to be searching for friends.

Incrimination Smell Of Ham

However, a peculiar detail led the agents to question his story, a pungent aroma of ham surrounded him. It was a crucial clue that couldn’t be ignored. The detainee’s attire and appearance also matched one of the suspects seen in the security footage.

Under questioning, the young man confessed his involvement in the ham heist. He revealed that the stolen hams had been hidden in a house in Atarfe. With the thieves numbering four and the hams tallying at 26, they had opted to make two trips to move the merchandise.

Hams Recovered, Three Suspects Still To Be Found

The authorities secured the hams, preventing further loss, while the other three accomplices managed to evade capture and remained at large.

As the investigation unfolds, the whereabouts of the fugitive accomplices remain unknown. The arrested individual now faces the consequences of his actions, adding to his criminal record.

The authorities’ diligent efforts to apprehend the culprits, driven by the undeniable aroma of the stolen hams, led to the successful recovery of the stolen goods. As the investigation continues, the other three suspects remain on the run.