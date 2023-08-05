Update On 2024 Toll Roads And Details Of Exempt Drivers

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 18:32

Toll Road - Image Tikta Alik / Shutterstock.com

The impending introduction of tolls on Spain’s highways in 2024 is still seemingly unresolved, leaving citizens uncertain about what to expect, there have however been some developments.

Currently, the Government and the General Directorate of Traffic are embroiled in a debate, even as the European Commission clarifies the country’s commitment to implementing tolls without specifying a definite date, according to 20 Minutos, Saturday, August 5

Toll Road Controversy Continues

The Director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, initially asserted that ‘from next year, there will be tolls on the Spanish motorways,’ but the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, refuted this claim, stating that no public toll roads are planned for the following year. Nevertheless, the European Commission confirmed that tolls are indeed coming, though the timing and mechanics remain undisclosed.

Citizens Who Will Be Exempt From Tolls

So, who will be exempt from paying these tolls? The DGT has announced certain categories that will be spared the fees. Those travelling for work purposes, medical appointments, and students heading to educational institutions will not be subjected to the new toll collection systems.

It is expected that Spain’s highways will indeed see the introduction of tolls, but the exact timeline remains unknown. Drivers on essential trips for work, medical reasons, or education will be exempt from these fees.

While the exemption criteria are defined, uncertainties remain about potential benefits for low-income citizens and whether discounts will be granted to owners of eco-friendly cars.

Toll Road Prices

As for the cost of these tolls, specifics are yet to be revealed, but indications suggest that the amounts will be kept to a minimum to maintain the highways, with prices per kilometre gradually increasing. For reference, in Portugal, drivers pay between nine and eleven cents through electronic toll booths, tied to their license plate numbers and associated payment methods.

As the nation waits for further clarification, the toll amounts are expected to be economical initially, with incremental increases in the future. Whether additional exemptions or discounts for eco-friendly vehicles and low-income citizens will be offered is yet to be disclosed.