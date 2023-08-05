Why Cataluña holds the key to what happens next – Part II

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2023 • 19:20

ORIOL JUNQUERAS: A 13-year prison term for his part in Cataluña’s UDI Photo credit: CC/marcpuigperez

CATALUÑA’S Statute of Autonomy, updated in 2006, was the outcome of two years of consultations, discussions and arguments between Cataluña’s political parties.

In September 30, 2005, the regional parliament approved the new document with the Partido Popular (PP) voting against it. Prominent amongst PP’s misgivings was the definition of Cataluña as a nation, a word which later contributed to the Estatut’s undoing.

Meanwhile the new Statute was passed by the Madrid parliament on March 30 although the PP leader Mariano Rajoy, then in opposition, launched a petition calling for a nationwide referendum because the new version modified “essential aspects” of the Constitution.

Seventy-four per cent of Cataluña’s electorate gave the Statute the go-ahead with an apathetically low 50 per cent referendum turnout the following June. In July things began to go pear-shaped.

The PP lodged a lengthy 400-page appeal against the Estatut with Spain’s highest court, the Constitutional Tribunal (TC), on the grounds that it wished to “defend the Constitution and citizens’ rights.”

In Cataluña, comparative satisfaction followed. The TC took almost four years to make up its mind and finally, on June 28 endorsed most of the Estatut but annulled 15 articles.

Worse was to come when, on July 9, the tribunal invalidated the term “nation” which defined Cataluña in the Statute’s introduction. “The Constitution knows only the Spanish nation,” the judges declared.

The next day, July 10, the national daily El Pais calculated that approximately 425,000 people demonstrated in Barcelona, amidst a sea of regional flags and calls for independence.

Some commentators place July 10, 2010, as the start of Cataluña’s El Proces towards independence. Others situate it in 2012 when CiU and ERC signed a “governability pact” committing both parties to a referendum on independence.

CiU no longer exists as a party although Junts per Catalunya, its most recent incarnation, is unequivocally secessionist. Following the October 27 UDI debacle, ERC has kept to the strait and narrow of wanting independence via an authorised referendum.

Carles Puigdemont fled to Belgium along with five other members of the regional government after the newly-proclaimed independent republic failed to take off, let alone fly.

Twelve who remained stood trial for sedition and misappropriation of public funds in February 2019. Sentences ranged from 13 years for regional vice-president Junqueras and an 18-month ban from holding public office for three people found guilty of disobedience.

The nine who went to prison were pardoned in 2021, earning grudging praise for Pedro Sanchez – president of the Spanish government by then – inside Cataluña. There was opprobrium outside it, some of it from his own party, the PSOE.

Sanchez’s government also removed sedition from Spain’s Penal Code, replacing it with “Aggravated Public Disorder.”

Should Carles Puigdemont set foot in Spain, he will still face charges of misappropriation and disobedience. Junts, the party he founded, wants a pardon for him in exchange for voting for Sanchez, if and when he attempts an investiture, plus an independence referendum.

Sanchez can promise neither, so Junts will either have to change its mind or there will be another election.

It’s been said that without an emasculated Estatut, the Proces would never have picked up so much speed or gained so much momentum. That’s also why, 13 years later, there will probably be another poll come December.