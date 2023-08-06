By Anna Ellis • 06 August 2023 • 13:49

Enjoy Torre del Mar's Grand Prix of the Jabegas League on August 12. Image: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga / Facebook.

Fans are already getting excited as the Torre del Mar Grand Prix of the Jabegas Provincial League will be held on Saturday, August 12.

Fighting for the Pepe Almoguera Cup, the event will take place on the Playa del Faro, at the western end of Torreno town.

The Councillor for Tourism, Promotion and Beaches, Jesus Perez Atencia, confirmed: “This is an event that our town welcomes. It promises to be quite a spectacle as it has been in previous years.”

“We have always bet on the sport of rowing, which recalls the seafaring tradition of our town. This event does so in a unique competition worth seeing with boats characteristic of the Malaga coast.”

The councillor also highlighted the growth of the Faro de Torre del Mar Rowing Club over the years “which this season is launching a new seine boat named the Ana María, which the Cadet team used to win first place in the stage event held in Torremolinos a few days ago.”

Rocío Ruiz, Councilor for Sports, added: “We support the celebration of this day of regattas in a tradition that is very much ours.”

“Through this event, our intention is to promote the importance of preserving our heritage and the seine boat regattas is a perfect window for our objective. It combines tradition with sport.”

“We also intend to enhance the connection of our entire coast with the sea, encourage teamwork and sportsmanship, and encourage people of all ages to the joys of rowing,” the councillor added.

Fabio Jimenez, a member of the Faro de Torre del Mar rowing club, thanked the council “for its involvement in the league as well and its commitment to the club.”

“Clubs from all over the Malaga coast will come, as has been the tradition.”

“Throughout the afternoon, attendees will be able to see boats arriving from Torremolinos, Malaga, El Palo, La Espaílla, Pedragalejo, La Cala, La Arana and Rincon; and I am sure that it will be a magnificent afternoon,” he added.