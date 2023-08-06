By Jo Pugh • 06 August 2023 • 10:42

How the new runway will look at Gatwick airport. Credit: London Gatwick Airport

THE first details of Gatwick’s multi-billion pound expansion plans – to double capacity and create a second Heathrow Airport in the south east – have emerged.

Gatwick originally submitted its bid to create a fully functioning two-runway airport to the planning inspector in July, as it pushes to increase annual capacity to 75 million passengers.

The plans have now been released to the public ahead of an expected six-month hearing due to begin at the end of the year.

The airport’s current annual capacity is 32.8 million passengers. It wants to double that by building space for an extra 100,000 flights a year.

The project “would also include the development of supporting infrastructure and facilities to enable increased capacity at Gatwick airport to service 75 million passengers per year by 2038”.

The plans include:

Repositioning the northern runway so both can be used together

Reconfigured taxiways

Extensions to the north and south terminals

New hotel and office space

New car parks

Highways improvements

Opponents, including 10 neighbouring councils, and the Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE), said they were “disappointed” the application is moving forward.

They had raised “significant concerns about Gatwick’s approach towards engagement and consultation”.

A spokesperson for CAGNE told Surrey News: “Time and time again, airports that seek expansion and growth during the climate emergency use the same straplines to convince the government that it will be good for the country and that everything else can be mitigated. Gatwick seems to have done the same.”

They added: “The planet cannot afford this expansion. We are horrified that a government Planning Inspector would agree to a second runway when it impacts the well being and house value of so many residents, as well as the planet.”

The group said it was preparing a “strong legal team” to put forward a case against expansion.

What do you think about the expansion plans? Let us know by commenting.