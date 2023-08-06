Identities Of Two More Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Stars Revealed

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 17:40

Image of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 logo. Credit: Twitter@bbcstrictly

Two more stars have been revealed as contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, the legendary TV broadcaster, Angela Rippon CBE, and West End performer and Bad Education star, Layton Williams had already been named as the first three celebs to have signed up for the 2023 show.

The fourth participant in the popular BBC dancing contest was announced by the show’s co-host Claudia Winkleman on her BBC Radio 2 show as 53-year-old newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

He is renowned as a journalist, broadcaster and the main anchor of Channel 4 News. Since joining them in 1998, Krishnan has become known for hosting Unreported World, the foreign affairs series, plus Ways to Change the World, the Channel 4 News podcast.

He is a regular face on Channel 4 covering live political debates during elections, referendums and other major events. In 2022, he won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for Best Network Presenter.

‘I’m surprised, delighted, and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation’, Krishnan told the BBC Strictly blog.

Stand-up comedian Eddie Kadi is the fifth celebrity

The identity of the fifth contestant was revealed this Sunday, August 6, during the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio1Xtra. Its host, Eddie Kadi, said the celeb was – him!

As a stand-up comedian, Eddie has taken the British comedy world by storm in recent years. With his signature brand of brilliant, bold, high-energy entertainment, the 40-year-old has built a huge international following of fans.

He headlined and sold out London’s IndigO2 Arena in 2009, the first black British solo comedian to achieve that feat and has gone on to win an ever-growing international fanbase.

Eddie told the BBC Strictly blog: ‘WOW. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance are so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE’.