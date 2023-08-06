By Jo Pugh • 06 August 2023 • 10:00

The law comes into effect in September 2023. Credit:Oleksandr Pidvalnyi/ Pixabay

A noteworthy requirement has emerged in the new animal welfare law (Law 7/2023), bought into effect in March of this year.

The new law requires all dog owners to secure public liability insurance for each pet. This obligation will come into effect on September 29, 2023, marking a significant stride in enhancing pet protection, reports HealthPlanSpain.

Article 30 of the legislation explicitly states that individuals who own dogs must engage and sustain civil liability insurance coverage for potential third-party damages throughout the animal’s lifespan.

This inclusive coverage extends not only to possible harm inflicted by the dog but also holds owners accountable for the animal’s actions.

The aim is to ensure adequate financial safeguards are in place to address any resulting expenses.

While the concept of insurance for dogs has already been compulsory in various regions, such as Madrid, the Basque Country, and La Rioja, it is only one part of the new regulations introduced.

These include a compulsory training course for dog owners, a prohibition on the sale of most animals in pet stores, and more stringent penalties targeting those who subject animals to abuse or neglect.

Almost three out of every ten households in Spain share their home with a dog. Approximately 9.3 million dogs live in Spain, yet only around 3 per cent of these are covered by insurance.

To put this in perspective, the UK has insurance cover for 28 percent of its 10.1 million canine residents.

This proactive approach not only contributes to the welfare of dogs but also proves economically prudent.

For instance, the Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE) approximates an annual expenditure of around €300 on the healthcare necessities of each dog.

As an average figure, basic packages are around €24 annually, while more comprehensive options extending to approximately €90.

Individuals with existing home contents insurance policies may already have some degree of coverage for their pets.

However, come September, another requirement will be necessary – dogs included in an insurance policy must have a microchip, which is also law.

The new legal framework also spells out penalties for non-compliance with the insurance mandate.

While most instances of non-adherence are deemed minor infractions, more severe cases including the absence of insurance could invite fines ranging from €500 to €10,000, emphasising the seriousness of responsible pet ownership.