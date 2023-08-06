More Than 500 Registered Sex Offenders Reportedly ‘Lost’ By UK Police

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 21:11

Image of a UK police officer. Credit: Lock Earn/ Shutterstock.com

More than 500 registered sex offenders have eluded police monitoring efforts in the UK, according to a recent report.

These include rapists and paedophiles who pose a significant threat to public safety. Despite the requirement for cops to log the locations of all convicted sex criminals, some of them remain missing.

This has raised concerns about compliance with this important protocol and highlighted the potential gaps in the ability of British police forces to monitor these individuals effectively.

A roll call of shame, revealed exclusively by the Sun on Sunday this August 6, exposed that 503 individuals were currently living freely among the public or had even successfully managed to escape Britain.

The Met Police admitted to losing 228 individuals

London’s Metropolitan Police acknowledged that it was unable to track 228 individuals – the highest number among all UK forces. This admission highlights a significant challenge faced by law enforcement agencies in keeping tabs on potential threats.

West Midlands Police also reported that they were unaware of the whereabouts of 60 individuals while Greater Manchester Police has yet to locate another 32 offenders.

A Freedom of Information request by The Sun on Sunday revealed that only 27 out of the total number of forces had released their figures. This suggests that there may be even more cases than what has been reported so far.

With such limited information available it is difficult to make an accurate assessment of this situation. The missing sex offenders: ‘Form only a very small proportion of the overall total’, a spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council reportedly told the news outlet, while assuring that all cases were being investigated.

The crime charity Victim Support slammed this ‘failure’

This ‘failure in public safety’ was slammed by Michaela-Clare Addison from Victim Support, the crime charity. ‘The sex offenders register is an important form of justice for many victim-survivors’, she insisted.

Addison added: ‘There must be robust and thorough scrutiny of the register at all times. That means careful monitoring of who is added and removed’.

According to data obtained by the BBC through the Freedom of Information Act, 729 offenders went missing or were wanted for arrest between 2019 and 2021.

In March, police statistics showed that hundreds of registered sex offenders had disappeared within a three-year period, according to dailymail.co.uk.

A recent analysis of 21 forces revealed that approximately 1,500 sex offenders had altered their names following conviction.

Registered sex offenders must inform the police of any changes in address

Registered sex offenders must inform the police of any changes in address or else they could face a five-year prison sentence. This is legally permissible but failure to do so will result in consequences. It’s crucial for those affected by this law to take note and comply with its requirements.

Campaigners argued that the current system allowed abusers to continue their crimes under a new identity without facing the consequences. They claim this leaves victims vulnerable and unprotected from further harm.

Della Wright courageously waived her right to anonymity after being abused as a child by Terry Price who later changed his name and went on to harm more children.

She spoke out against the false sense of security provided by the current criminal record checks in an interview with BBC News. The current system is wide open to abuse she said, adding:’It shouldn’t be for victims and survivors to beg the Government to do something about this. We’re still having to ask in 2023′.