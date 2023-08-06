New Parole Hearing Means Shamed Paedo Rocker Gary Glitter Could Be Released From Prison

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 16:20

Image of paedophile pop star Gary Glitter. Credit: Met Police

DESPITE recently being sent back to prison for breaking the terms of his bail conditions, Gary Glitter could possibly soon find himself released again.

The serial sex offender apparently faces a parole review in the autumn. If the hearing was to be resolved in his favour, he could end up being freed again from The Verne, a specialist sex offenders’ facility in Dorset, according to an exclusive report by The Sun this Sunday, August 6.

‘We can confirm the parole review of Paul Gadd is following standard processes’, the Parole Board told the paper.

Glitter complained that officials were influenced by The Sun’s reports

Real name Paul Gadd, the 79-year-old entertainer recently criticised the news outlet for its role in his being returned to jail. He complained that decisions made by certain officials were: ‘More often than not taken from articles from The Sun’.

Glitter was placed in a bail hostel as a condition of his freedom last year after finishing half of his 16-year sentence for historic sex attacks on three young girls.

However, it soon came to light though that the pervert was browsing the dark web on his smartphone. The paper obtained video footage of the rocker holding his mobile while discussing what he was looking for, including allegedly ogling videos of young girls doing ballet dancing.

Former top cop thinks it is ‘bizarre’ that Glitter is already up for parole

‘Glitter is, and will remain, a danger to children. It is clear from his behaviour and lack of remorse he should not be released’, said Michael Hames.

He is the former top police officer who initially set up the Paedophile Unit for the Met Police. Hames added: ‘It is bizarre they are even considering this so soon after his recall’.

The news was not received well by Richard Scorer. He is the solicitor acting on behalf of one of Glitter’s victims. ‘My client wants him locked up for as long as possible and I hope the Parole Board will take a common sense view, put public safety first and ensure he stays behind bars. Anything else would be madness’, he commented.

As a result of his depraved behaviour, the former pop star was locked up originally back in 1999. This came after more than 4,000 images of child sex abuse were discovered on his laptop.

After his release, Glitter was subsequently incarcerated once again in 2006 following his move to Vietnam where he was found guilty of molesting two young girls. He was locked up again in 2015 for committing similar offences in the UK.