Popular Costa Del Sol Drag Queen Collapses And Dies While Performing On Stage In Torremolinos

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 22:06

Image of Torremolinos drag queen Javi Afrodiziack. Credit: Javi Afrodiziack on Facebook

ONE of the most famous drag queens in Andalucia collapsed and died while performing on stage at his club in the town of Torremolinos.

The incident that occurred at around 2:30 am on Saturday, August 5, has left residents of the Costa del Sol municipality shocked, as reported by okdiario.com this Sunday 6.

Afrodiziack – real name Javi – tragically passed away at his Tiki Tiki Show Copas nightclub that the 41-year-old entertainer ran with his husband.

The 112 Emergency Services switchboards reportedly received dozens of calls. They informed the operators that a person had suddenly fainted and was unconscious and in need of urgent medical help at an establishment located on Calle Danza Invisible in the Malaga town.

Medics were unable to help Javi when they arrived

Customers and members of staff rushed to Javi’s aid while waiting for the emergency services to be deployed. On arrival at the club, medics were unable to do anything to save him and Javi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thanks to his time as an artist in different venues in the town, Javi was an extremely well-loved character. Just a few weeks ago he was a judge on a Drag Gala that was held in town.

Javi impersonated many famous Spanish singers in his shows

In his drag persona of Afrodiziack, Javi imitated legendary Spanish artists such as Isabel Pantoja and Rocío Jurado in his shows. He also included songs from other famous artists like Mónica Naranjo, Rocío Dúrcal and Paulina Rubio.

Margarita del Cid, the mayoress of Torremolinos, said goodbye to Javi in an emotional message that she posted on her Facebook page this Saturday 5.

‘A month ago you were radiant celebrating the anniversary of the place that it took you so much effort to get ahead. Today we wake up to the sad news that you have left us. Keep shining and spreading your art wherever you are as you did in your Torremolinos. We’ll miss you a lot Javi Afrodiziac’, she wrote.

Once news of the tragic incident filtered out, social media was inundated with messages of condolences for Javi’s husband, family and friends.