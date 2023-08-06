Slow Phasing Out Of Animal Tests

By John Smith • 06 August 2023 • 12:42

Mice are bred specially for laboratory testing Credit: AnimaNaturalis

The European Commission plans to phase out chemical testing on animals but is currently unlikely to take the same action against testing cosmetics on laboratory animals.

This, despite a petition signed by 1.2 million people as part of a campaign ‘Save Cruelty Free Cosmetics’.

It was as long ago as 2009 that action was started to phase out animal testing but still the practice continues and it looks as if it will be some considerable time before that process which is both harmful to the animals and also the environment as used chemicals are often released into the atmosphere is stopped..

According to animal rights group AnimaNaturalis, in 2020 some 7.9 million animals including rabbits, mice, cats and dogs were subject to laboratory tests in the European Union and Norway.

The European Citizens’ Initiative (ICE) was launched in August 2021 by animal protection groups Cruelty Free Europe, Eurogroup for Animals, the European Coalition to End Animal Experiments, Humane Society International/Europe, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, with the backing of from beauty brands The Body Shop and Dove.

ICE demanded the strengthening and protection of the animal testing ban for cosmetics, the transformation of chemical regulations to end animal testing, and a commitment to phase out all animal testing in Europe.

European Commission Response

The European Commission response included the following commitments to;

Develop a roadmap to end all mandatory animal testing for industrial chemicals, pesticides, biocides, and human and veterinary drugs.

Explore the creation of an expert scientific committee to provide advice on the development and adoption of non-animal approaches.

Propose a European Research Area action to coordinate national policies to replace the use of animals in laboratories and accelerate the development and implementation of non-animal methods.

Organise one or more workshops with experts to determine future priority areas of research to accelerate the transition to animal-free science.

This however is all very well but, in the meantime, there has been little concrete action and in a recent open letter, more than 100 European scientists from 16 EU countries called on the Commission and all member states to create an EU roadmap to speed up the transition to animal-free science.