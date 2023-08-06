By Jo Pugh • 06 August 2023 • 10:08

Novelda Local Poloce Force. Credit: Novelda Town Hall

NOVELDA has managed to reduce the crime rate by 18.80 per cent in the first quarter of the year, between January and March 2023, a decrease that places the town in first place in the province of Alicante for reducing crime.

The data, offered by the Ministry of the Interior, confirms a drop in conventional crime in Novelda of 18.80 per cent, with 138 criminal offences, compared to the same period last year, when there were 170 offences.

This is reflected in the crime calance corresponding to the first quarter of 2023, prepared by the Secretary of State for Security.

It is a study that “demonstrates the enormous work carried out by the security forces in the locality”, said the councillor for citizen security, Ximo Mira.

It reaffirms the line of work that the government team imposed with the Local Police modernisation programme, “a plan that has allowed the improvement of the working conditions of the Police staff and the creation of the Drone Unit”.

“Thanks to the great work carried out by the Local Police and its coordination with other security forces, such as the Guardia Civil and the National Police, Novelda is a friendlier and safer town” .

Rafa Sarrió of the Novelda Local Police, showed his pride in the “unbeatable data, in which the involvement and support of the municipal corporation, the willingness of citizens to help and support their local police and the exceptional group that makes up the staff of the Novelda Local Police, with a vocation to serve, firm in their actions, without fear of criminals and committed to helping the citizen, are fundamental elements”.

Sarrió said “we are proud of this result, we will continue working so that Novelda continues to be a safe and friendly town, a place where its inhabitants and visitors can enjoy the freedom that our democratic system allows”.