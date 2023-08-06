Things ain’t what they used to be: It all comes out in the wash

By Linda Hall • 06 August 2023 • 14:00

WASHING: Usually done by hand in the late 60s Photo credit: Pixabay/mripa

IT was commonplace in the past to have a charlady or asistenta although a great many non-elite Spanish homes had a maid-of-all-work.

And did she work!

A servant belonging to the staff of a well-off family was a criada but the lowly maid-of-all-work who was far removed from mobcaps and frilly apron was known as la muchacha (the girl) or shortened to a discourteous chacha.

Whatever it was like for the girl, who in any case was sometimes an elderly woman, a live-in maid seemed a claustrophobic arrangement for apartment dwellers, although this was a situation the Spanish happily accepted at that time. In fact our own kitchen was equipped with a concealed drop-down bed , which would have put la muchacha firmly in her place and kept her there.

One day, well over half a century ago, I was in one of Benidorm’s small self-service shops that were beginning to call themselves supermarkets and as I waited for the owner to ring up what I’d bought, I listened to her conversation with another customer.

She was cleaning for a summer visitor and was outraged as well as upset because the señora, who I gathered was not Spanish, was unhappy at the state of the tea towels that she’d washed for her.

“By hand!” she exclaimed. “I’ve got a washing machine at home, and I have to wash tea towels by hand with her standing over me!”

The owner tutted and commiserated and agreed that it was most unfair, as I pondered on my own lack of a washing machine and the state of my own tea towels.

Most of the washing went to the laundry, except our smalls, which I did by hand even after I had help in the house. Once our daughter was born I added her clothes and nappies to my daily load.

Spanish nappies were huge muslin squares folded into a rectangular pad and fitted inside another nappy shaped like a figure-of-eight which was far superior to the sodden terry-towelling affairs that hung down between the knees of my nieces and nephews back in England.

I washed those nappies with a bar of the Lagarto soap that is still around and which, if you can be bothered, is very good for handwashing woolly jerseys.

By the time our daughter was out of nappies, we changed apartments and had a new cleaner who came from Jaen in Andalucia. She insisted on doing our smalls as well, and would sing what, to my untrained ear, sounded like flamenco as she washed.

One morning, she was in full voice in the lavadero off the kitchen, while one of my husband’s clients sat for a portrait.

“You know, these Andaluz women traditionally insult the señora when they sing,” she said thoughtfully.

I never could make out the words of what she was singing, although perhaps the sitter did. Either way, I decided that it would be better for all concerned if I went back to doing my own smalls but lobbied next day for a washing machine.