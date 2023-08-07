Carrefour Offers Discounts to Under 30s

By Lisa Zeffertt • 07 August 2023 • 9:29

IMAGE - Liuba Bilyk / Unsplash

Younger generations in Spain have been struggling with low wages, rising inflation, expensive rent and the repercussions of the financial and COVID-19 crises, but now, Carrefour supermarket is here to help.

Carrefour has launched an initiative to help under-30s to save money on VAT on meat, fish, baked goods, fruits and vegetables, pre-prepared meals, cheeses and eggs. The <30 card offers more discounts, including a one per cent saving on food, an eight per cent discount for refuelling at Carrefour petrol stations, a 10 per cent discount for dental insurance with Sanitas, a five per cent discount on Telepizza, and five per cent savings on car, home and death insurance with Carrefour and on Iberdrola electricity bills.

To sign up for the savings card, you can do it online or in person at any Carrefour supermarket.

39% of Spanish millennials and almost half of Gen Z participants feel stressed or anxious most of the time due to financial concerns, this generation, born between 1982 and the final years of the century, and the members of the later Generation Z, also called centennials, are worried about their future, according to a study of 22,000 young people from 44 countries for the Global 2023 Genz Z & Millennial Survey, published by Deloitte.

The biggest concern for younger generations globally is the cost of living. Specifically, in Spain, 45% of millennials and 35 per cent of centennials stated that living month-to-month and not being able to cover all their expenses was a primary concern.

The cost of living in Spain accounts for 69 per cent of the average salary, but this varies between provinces: in Barcelona, ​​the cost of living accounts for 82 per cent of the average income, while in Ávila, it is roughly around 42 per cent. Other provinces show similar trends, in Malaga the cost of living is 81 per cent, in the Balearic Islands, it is around 80 per cent, Las Palmas and Alicante is 78 per cent, and in Valencia around 75 per cent.

One of the main contributing factors, aside from the rising cost of food and electricity, is the soaring prices of property rentals and sales in many of these places, making it impossible for young people to purchase property, save money or start families.