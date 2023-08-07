Costa Del Sol Charity Calls For Help

By John Smith • 07 August 2023 • 13:43

Friendly volunteers always ready to help at Collective Calling charity shop Credit: Collective Calling Facebook

Residents of San Pedro de Alcantara have a reason to celebrate as local charity shop Collective Calling Tienda Soldaria marks its second successful year of operation.

Nestled conveniently behind the main church on Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso, this shop offers a unique and inviting experience that resembles more of a boutique than a traditional charity store.

From the moment you step inside, it becomes clear that the shop takes pride in its layout and presentation. The carefully curated displays and attention to detail create an atmosphere that is both welcoming and stylish.

Customers are pleasantly surprised to find an array of good-quality clothes at incredibly low prices, making it a go-to destination for fashion-conscious individuals on a budget.

What sets Collective Calling Tienda Soldaria apart from other high street shops is its strong commitment to sustainability. In addition to providing affordable clothing options, the store has an eco-conscious mindset.

Any pre-loved clothes that do not find a new home on the racks are recycled, preventing them from ending up in landfills. This approach aligns with the growing global awareness of the environmental impact of fast fashion and promotes a more sustainable way of shopping.

To continue their valuable work in the community, Collective Calling Tienda Soldaria is reaching out to the locals for donations. The store is currently accepting summer clothes for men, women, and children, as well as kids’ toys, homeware items, handbags, shoes, and jewellery.

By contributing to the store’s inventory, community members can directly support their neighbours in need while also reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.

For those who are unable to visit the shop to drop off donations, Collective Calling Tienda Soldaria offers a convenient collection service. To arrange a pickup, simply contact the store today at +34 711 006 961, and their friendly staff will be happy to assist.

Make a difference and donate to Collective Calling Tienda Soldaria today and together you can create a more sustainable and compassionate community for all.