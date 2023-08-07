European Gang Members Arrested In Malaga, Ireland And The Netherlands

An international drug smuggling ring has been dismantled in a coordinated European operation.

In August, Spain’s Policia Nacional have dismantled a criminal organisation in an operation spanning the Costa del Sol, Tenerife, Malaga, Granada, Murcia, Norway, Ireland, and the Netherlands, resulting in 23 arrests and the seizure of substantial quantities of drugs, cash, and weapons.

Massive European Operation

Operation Contesa began in October 2021, when a syndicate preparing to transport large amounts of cocaine using maritime containers was discovered, with links to the Costa del Sol and Tenerife. Coordinated by Europol and involving agents from the Netherlands, the operation led to the arrest of 23 members of the organisation and the search of ten houses in Malaga, Tenerife, and the Netherlands.

A variety of methods were used by the criminals, including hiding drugs among different types of merchandise and using materials like polyurethane to conceal them. Six transports were intercepted between 2021 and 2023. In April 2022, 35 kilograms of hashish were discovered in Norway, and in May of the same year, a truck with 128 kilos of marijuana and 36 kilos of hashish bound for Germany was seized in Granada.

Three more shipments were intercepted in 2023. These included 45 kilos of marijuana in Murcia, 33 and 54 kilos of marijuana in Ireland, and 63 kilos of marijuana in Granada. The operation culminated in the Dutch city of Norrd-Sharwoude, where large amounts of drugs and four firearms were seized, and three members were arrested.

Police Seize Huge Illegal Haul

The total result of the operation was the arrest of 23 people and the seizure of €440,000, 323 kilos of marijuana, 71 kilos of hashish, 300 grams of cocaine, two kilos of MMDA, four firearms, a simulated weapon, a compressed air weapon, 19 vehicles, and various computer equipment. All those arrested entered pretrial detention after being brought before the courts.

The organisation’s sophistication was highlighted by its investment of €200,000 in an encrypted communications server. The server was supervised by a network member with an engineering degree, and more than 80 encrypted phones and 150 phone cards were seized.

The investigation was carried out within the framework of EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats). Under this platform, EU Member States, agencies, and partners work together to tackle criminal threats, with joint operational actions designed to disrupt criminal networks. The research was co-financed by the European Union, supporting Member States.