By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2023 • 16:48

Hope for the antiquated Garrucha lighthouse. Image: Almeria Port Authority.

After saying a sad farewell when the Garrucha lighthouse was switched off it seems there may still be life in the old building yet.

The president of the Almeria Port Authority of Almeria, Rosario Soto, has confirmed: “We are studying possible alternatives for the future of this building.”

“For us, it is essential to make decisions regarding the lighthouse which benefits the people of Garrucha.”

Almost 140 years after its commissioning, the Garrucha lighthouse was turned off on 22 September 2021.

Over the years it became a fully urban lighthouse, surrounded by buildings, which, together with the short height of its tower and the low elevation of the land on which it is located, meant that its luminous signals were less and less visible from the sea.

The Garrucha Lighthouse is located on a plot of land of approximately 4,000 square metres, in the centre of which is the 156 square metre lighthouse building. There is also a garage and a 67 square metre house attached to the tower, where the maritime signal equipment was located.

In addition, its location is exceptional, due to its proximity to the beach and with spectacular views of the sea.

Some of the lighthouses managed by the APA are now much more than maritime signals: they are unique places, including museums facing the sea which are now open to visitors.

Rosario Soto has confirmed: “All Almerians and visitors have the doors of the Almería Lighthouse, the Mesa Roldán Lighthouse in Carboneras and the Sabinal Lighthouse in El Ejido open.”

“You can visit them as a group for free from Monday to Friday. They are true treasures of our coast, some with more than a century and a half of history, which continue to fulfil their main mission.”

Visits to the lighthouses are for groups of up to 25 people and can be booked through the APA website: https://apalmeria.com/

The lighthouse in Mojácar was lit on September 22, 2021, and is located on the north slope of Cerro del Moro Manco. This facility stands out for its modern architecture and Mediterranean appearance and its scope of action covers from Playa Macenas to Águilas in Murcia.

The Mesa Roldán in Carboneras was illuminated in 1863, replacing the bonfires that were lit at the top of the watchtower. This lighthouse and its surroundings are located within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park and are one of the most beautiful viewpoints of this natural space.