By Linda Hall • 07 August 2023 • 20:48

More votes mean more cash for Spain's political parties Photo credit: Civio

THE Spanish state provides 72 per cent of the funding for the country’s political parties.

Using public money was introduced during the first democratic elections that followed the death of Francisco Franco, principally to cover the cost of sending out party propaganda and information.

It has been pointed out that mailing fliers and brochures is now less-used by the principal parties who can afford hoardings and banners in public places, but the system does allow smaller parties with smaller budgets to reach voters.

The system has remained in place ever since, and governments of all colours regularly assign a Budget allocation for distribution amongst parties once the votes have been counted.

Each parliamentary seat brings in a one-off payment of €21,167 but in this particular race more votes mean more cash, calculated at 23 cents per vote, increased from last year’s 21 cents to allow for inflation.

Failing to win a parliamentary seat means a party receives no subsidy of any kind, the equivalent of a candidate losing their deposit in a UK election. As the government cash is backdated, banks play an important part in financing the parties’ election campaigns, as most will happily advance the huge sums involved.

Although the state provides the lion’s share of party funding, Spain’s biggest and juiciest scandals have been linked to the financing of political parties.

Funding arrives via subscriptions, legacies, bequests and donations – which cannot be anonymous – from private individuals. These are restricted to an annual €50,000 in cash and a donor may not stipulate that a donation is to be used for a specific end. Donations of more than €25,000 must appear on a party’s books and submitted to the Audit Tribunal.

Limits to private funding were applied in 1987 although anonymous private donations were allowed until 2007.

Meanwhile, parties may not accept or receive “directly or indirectly” donations from companies, corporations or organisations.

Spain’s electoral laws allows UK expats to vote in municipal elections although they are barred from regional and general polls, but in all elections, whether municipal, regional or national, the system is very different from the one the British are used to.

Every party prepares a list of candidates for each constituency, with its political star or crowd-puller at the head followed by the lesser-known names, meaning there is no “first past the post” winner.

Instead the number of seats won is calculated by the method devised in 1878 by the Belgian mathematician Victor D’Hondt. The total number of votes cast for each party in each electoral district is divided, first by one, then by two, then by three, up to the total number of seats to be allocated for the constituency.

There are 350 seats in Spain’s national parliament and any party aiming to form a national government in Spain needs 176 for an overall majority but can get by with a simple majority – more than half of all the ballots cast – with or without the assistance of other parties.