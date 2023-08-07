Music with A Message: Ibiza Global Festival 2023

By John Ensor • 07 August 2023 • 14:44

Credit: Ibiza Global

Could the fusion of electronic music and sustainability be the future model for global festivals?

Internationally acclaimed DJs Roger Sanchez and Nic Fanciulli will be leading the way on August 11th and 12th at S’Arenal beach in San Antonio, Ibiza, headlining a free two-day beach party along with a broad collection of international and local artists. Over 20,000 festival attendees are expected to enjoy the beats from 5.00 pm to 1:00 am each day.

Organisers Aim To Build On Last Year’s Success

The event, organised by Ibiza Global Radio, will feature both renowned international performers and local talent. Daniele Luppino, Ibiza Global Radio CEO, says, ‘Last year we took on the challenge to bring a free two-day electronic music festival to Ibiza for the first time, and we were immensely proud to see how well it was received by the island. With 15,000 electronic music lovers dancing on San Antonio’s largest beach each day, we set the bar high for this season – but I have every faith that we can deliver and exceed expectations, again.’

This will be more than just a music festival; the Ibiza Global Festival 2023 is set to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle. Initiatives are being put in place to preserve the island’s beauty and fight pollution.

A Cleaner, Greener Music Festival

The festival’s environmental plans include engaging beach cleaning volunteers and the elimination of single-use plastic. Biodegradable materials will be used, and dancers will be encouraged to collect waste. Environmental awareness will be promoted through interviews and talks.

The festival has also pledged to measure its environmental impact. By calculating energy consumption, water usage, and CO2 emissions, they plan to plant an equivalent number of trees in an area affected by a major fire the previous year.

While not entirely plastic-free, the festival aims to set an example globally. They have partnered with Bye Bye Plastic and are taking significant steps towards sustainability, sharing their commitment to environmental care.

O Beach Ibiza will handle the hospitality, with a street food area providing sustenance for the 14-hour dance marathon. Various musical genres will be represented, including House, Deep House, Tech House, and Techno. MDLBEAST Records will return to bring Middle Eastern talent to Ibiza.

With support from technical partners Sonitec and Funktion-One, quality will be at its peak. The event will be broadcast live on Ibiza Global platforms such as 100.8 FM Radio, TV, and social media channels.

DAY 1 – Friday, August 11

JOENLEFOU

JAMES MY & CRISS

MARTA TADDEI NOMAD

BIIRDPERSON REFF IGOR MARIJUAN

ALEX KENNON

ROGER SANCHEZ

DAY 2 – Saturday, August 12

VAROC

SS VENTURA

ABDON & PAU GUILERA DORAR

BALOO N0SEFIN

REBEKA BROWN feat. LORENA DE TENA WOLO

AMÉMÉ

NIC FANCIULLI